Syracuse hires Darrell Perkins as safeties/rovers coach to complete coaching staff

Syracuse has finalized its coaching staff by hiring Darrell Perkins as safeties and rovers coach. Perkins fills the position of Nick Monroe, who left for Minnesota in January to become its co-defensive coordinator.

Perkins arrives at Syracuse after a one-year stint at UMass, where he coached defensive backs. He held the same position at UConn from 2019-21, and has also had coaching stints at Fordham, Maryland and Old Dominion over his 26-year coaching career.

“Coach Perkins has a long history of working with defensive backs and we’re excited for him to join our program,” head coach Dino Babers said in the release announcing Perkins’ hiring. “His experience in the Northeast makes him an excellent fit for our program.”

Umass’ passing defense ranked top-10 nationally, allowing only 175 yards per game. The Minutemen also ranked 12th nationally in 3rd-down defense, 25th in first downs allowed and 55th in total defense last season.

At UConn, Perkins coached safety Obi Melifonwu, a second-round draft pick in 2017 and the brother of former Syracuse defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu, who currently plays for the Detroit Lions.

Perkins will be leading a safeties unit that includes Elijah Clark as its expected starting free safety next season, along with rover Justin Barron and safety Jason Simmons Jr. Ja’Had Carter, the team’s leader in forced turnovers last season, transferred to Ohio State.

The Orange have now replaced all five assistants lost this offseason. Rocky Long (defensive coordinator), Travis Fisher (cornerbacks) and Perkins are the three new defensive assistants, while Nunzio Campanile (tight ends) and Steve Farmer (offensive line) are the offensive newcomers.