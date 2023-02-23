Syracuse Graduate Employees United and SU are working toward terms for election agreement

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

After Syracuse Graduate Employees United’s deadline for Syracuse University to voluntarily recognize it as a union passed on Monday, both the university and SGEU said terms for an election agreement are still actively being negotiated as of Wednesday night.

SGEU set Monday as the final day for the university to voluntarily recognize the unionization effort during a march around campus on Feb. 8, but SU had not publicly recognized the union as of Tuesday. Previously, SGEU stated the organization would file for a union election with the National Labor Relations Board in Buffalo if the administration did not voluntarily recognize the unionization effort by Monday.

Amanda Beavin, a member of SGEU’s organizing committee, wrote in a statement that the union is working with SU on an agreement for “a fair process and a speedy election.” She said details for the agreement are still in the works between both parties.

Sarah Scalese, SU’s senior associate vice president for university communications, said university administrators have been engaged in “productive” conversations with SGEU organizers.

Beavin told The D.O. that talks for the agreement came after SGEU reached a strong majority of support with union authorization cards. Cassidy Thomas, also a member of SGEU’s organizing committee, said at a Feb. 14 union orientation that SGEU was approaching a super-majority in support from signed cards.

Beavin also said negotiations between SGEU and the administration progressed due to “multiple public actions on campus” which rallied stakeholders in the community in support of the union, which launched its campaign for recognition on Jan. 17 in support of better working conditions.

During a march across campus on Feb. 8, SGEU delivered a letter outlining its goals to SU Provost, Vice Chancellor and Chief Academic Officer Gretchen Ritter outside Crouse-Hinds Hall asking SU’s administration for voluntary recognition of the union.

Fourteen campus and community groups – including Student Association, the Undergraduate Labor Organization and the Graduate Student Organization – also delivered letters to Ritter during the march requesting the administration’s voluntary recognition. ULO submitted a petition to Ritter on the same day with over 1,000 signatures from SU students, staff, parents and alumni, according to a Feb. 8 press release from Beavin.

On Feb. 6, SA unanimously passed a bill presented by the ULO that established its recognition of SGEU and requested neutrality from the SU administration in order to protect graduate student workers who may choose to join the union. GSO passed a similar bill during its meeting on Feb. 1.

Beavin, who is a graduate research assistant in the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs, said SGEU will publicize a press release soon with details of its agreement with the university’s administration.

Scalese said SU plans to communicate with the campus community when an agreement is reached.

“Although an agreement has not yet been finalized, we are optimistic we will reach consensus on an election and non-disparagement agreement,” Scalese said.

Neither SGEU nor Scalese provided a definitive timeline for when an agreement will be reached.