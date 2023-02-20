Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse fell to No. 19 in Inside Lacrosse’s rankings, one spot lower than its ranking last week following a loss to No. 9 Maryland.

The Orange went on to the road for the first time this season on Feb. 18, traveling to College Park. Maryland entered the game after a 12-7 loss to Loyola (Maryland), scoring its least number of goals in a single game since 2019. It matched that goal total before the end of the first half against SU.

Maryland scored three goals in the opening three minutes before the Orange went on their own 3-0 run. Both teams continued to trade two-, three- or four-goal runs, keeping it close for the majority of the afternoon. Joey Spallina’s only goal, a behind-the-back-no-look strike, brought the Orange within two with 10 minutes left in the game. But the Terrapins again strung together three straight goals to put the game away.

Jackson Birtwistle led Syracuse with a hat trick while freshman Michael Leo notched two goals. Will Mark made 18 saves but finished with a 54.5% save percentage, his worst of the season.

Syracuse received votes in the preseason, but only made it into the top 20 rankings after three straight wins to start the season. SU narrowly defeated Vermont 7-5 during opening weekend before more comfortable wins over UAlbany and Holy Cross.

The Orange begin a tough stretch for the next three games, facing No. 12 North Carolina, No. 14 Duke and No. 16 Johns Hopkins. The Tar Heels’ only loss this season came over the weekend in an 8-5 defeat to Ohio State.