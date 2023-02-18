Syracuse’s comeback falls short in 12-8 loss to Purdue

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse was doing the improbable. Down 9-0 in the fifth inning, Purdue’s lead shrank to just five after a Rebecca Clyde 2-run home run and RBI’s from Taylor Posner and Angel Jasso. Then, the Orange had two consecutive outs and were in need of a big play.

That’s when Kelly Breen stepped up to the plate. The infielder mashed a 2-run home run to cut the score to just 9-6 in favor of Purdue. The SU bats had finally come alive.

But it wasn’t enough for the Orange, as they went down 1-2-3 in the sixth inning and gave up three runs in the final frame.

In its first game of the Big Ten/Atlantic Coast Conference Challenge, Syracuse (2-2, 0-0 ACC) failed to come from behind as it lost to Purdue (3-2, 0-0 Big Ten) 12-8. The three-day event is being held at Dail Softball Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina, the home of NC State.

Lindsey Hendrix started in the circle for the Orange, making her second start of the season. Hendrix underwent early struggles against the Boilermakers, committing an error on a ball hit to her from Alex Echazarreta in the first inning.

The junior then hit Purdue catcher Anna Lonchar with a pitch to load the bases. And after Jones singled to bring home a runner, Hendrix beaned her second woman of the inning: Olivia McFadden, juicing the bases again. She struck out third baseman Sage Scarmudo to get out of the jam, which led into the game pausing due to rain.

After nearly an hour-long rain delay, play resumed. And so did Hendrix’s location issues.

Kiara Dillon walked to start things off for Purdue. Then, the Boilermakers teed off on the Orange, as Kiersen George and Kyndall Bailey hit back-to-back RBI doubles to give their squad a 3-0 lead.

Hendrix could only get through 1.2 innings before hitting Lonchar for her third hit batter of the game, with Lonchar on the wrong end of two. At that point, Hendrix was replaced by Madison Knight after allowing three earned runs and four hits.

SU couldn’t convert on numerous run scoring opportunities early in the contest. In the bottom of the second inning, the Orange left the inning with the bases loaded and no runs to show for it. Jude Padilla pinch-hit for shortstop Ryan Starr, but struck out looking to end the frame.

In Syracuse’s third set of at-bats, Posner was on third base with Knight at the plate. Knight hit a fly ball into right field, where Jordyn Ramos gloved the ball for the out as Posner tagged up. Ramos launched a rocket at Lonchar with Posner hustling home, and the throw got there just in time as Purdue doubled-up the Orange, leaving another potential run out the door.

Ramos wasn’t done creating highlights for the Boilermakers. To lead off the fifth inning, she sent a solo homer over the wall for an 8-0 Purdue lead. The big-fly was not only her first career home run, but it was Ramos’ first collegiate hit.

Already up 4-0 in the top of the fourth inning, Purdue’s Tyrina Jones stepped up to the dish with runners on first and second base. Knight began to lose her hold on the Boilermaker lineup, allowing an RBI single just two batters prior. With two outs, she looked to end the inning.

But Jones — at the time — put the game out of reach, launching a 3-run home run off of Knight for the second blast of her career and first of the year. Purdue’s lead increased to 7-0, as the Orange were lifeless up to that moment.

Jones kept on raking whenever Purdue needed her. In the seventh inning, with two outs, she broke the single-digit run barrier for the Boilermakers, driving home Jade Moy on a single to center to make the score 10-6. Jones ended the game 4-for-5 at the dish, with five RBI.

In her third pitching outing, Knight’s performance took a hit. She allowed six earned runs in 3.1 innings, by far the most production she’s given up in the early going. Knight had to deal with limited insurance during her time in the circle, as Syracuse didn’t score until she was out of the game.

Knight did create her own insurance at the end of the affair. She barrelled a 2-run homer for the Orange’s third home run of the game, sparking the possibility of another, even more unlikely comeback.

Kaia Oliver initially gave SU a chance at the end of the game. She tossed 1.2 scoreless innings in a crucial situation for the Orange. But before she could get the final out of the seventh inning, Oliver let in three earned runs in the two-out rally conducted by the Boilermakers.