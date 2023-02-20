Syracuse caps off regular season with 5 1st-place finishes at Cornell

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

SU Track & Field continued to impress during the 2023 indoor season amassing five first-place finishes at the Cornell Marc Deneault Invite. 13 athletes competed over in Ithaca as Daijon Richards, a third-year sprinter, started a string of stellar performances with a second-place finish in the 60m preliminary rounds (7.01).

Roughly 50 minutes after the 60m prelims ended, Kensey May picked up right where Richards left off, taking the women’s mile final in 5:03.39, more than ten seconds clear of any other runner in the field.

Richards returned to the track for the 60m finals. However, he couldn’t overcome Cornell’s Smith Charles, who posted a 6.88 in route to a first-place finish. Richards earned himself third place, finishing the race in 6.95 seconds.

Syracuse continued racking up event wins in the men’s 500m final as Alexander Segarra finished at the front of the field in 1:05.83 seconds. First-year sprinter Ryder Kriley put up an impressive performance as well in the 500m final, locking down fourth place in 1:10.06.

Next, Catriona McKeown took home first place, along with a new personal best (1:01.16), in the women’s 400m final. The Syracuse women would go on to add one more medal to the haul in the women’s 400m final as freshman Lizzie Bigelow took home first place, posting a time of 3:02.72 seconds.

The Syracuse men ended their day at Cornell in the men’s 200m final. James Nmah and Carlton Landingham tacked on another two medals as the sprinters finished in first and third, respectively.

That concludes Syracuse Track & Field’s regular season as the Orange now looks towards the Atlantic Coast Conference Indoor Championships in Louisville on Thursday, February 23.