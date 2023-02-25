Syracuse beats Florida State, improves to 8-0

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Down 1-0 already, Viktoriya Kanapatskaya trailed by three points in a second-set tiebreaker. As she had done so many times before, the junior took a long walk to the back end of the court and took a very deep breath. After that brief break from action, Kanapatskaya was a different player. She went on to win four straight points and take the second set.

From there, Kanapatskaya continued to dominate, breaking her FSU opponent in the first game of the third set. She won the next three games, and ended the final set 6-2. Her win secured the match for Syracuse, winning by a cumulative score of 4-3. This victory marks the eighth straight win to start the year for the Orange, and their best start since 2001.

On Saturday morning, Syracuse took on #35 Florida State. SU was able to jump out to an early lead in the doubles matches like they have done so many times this year, with the partnership of Zeynep Erman and Shiori Ito started the day off strong, winning 6-4.

“I’m really proud with the team’s attitude and how they set the tone early,” head coach Younes Limam said.

In the No. 2 doubles matchup, the previously undefeated pair of Ines Fonte and Kanapatskaya suffered their first loss of the year, falling 3-6. It would be up to the #3 pairing of Polina Kozyreva and Miyuka Kimoto to secure the doubles point.

Kozyreva and Kimoto have played together for the last three matches, generating continuously improving chemistry. In an electrifying set, SU won 7-6, winning in a tiebreaker. The Orange went into the singles matches up 1-0.

“We know how important these doubles matches are going to be,” Limem said, “With how good these ACC teams are, sometimes these early matches make the difference.”

Zeynep Erman was placed in the No. 1 singles spot for the second match in a row. Erman has had trouble adjusting to the first spot, and today was no different. She was easily handled in straight sets 3-6, 2-6. Erman is now 0-3 in the matches she has played in the No. 1 singles bracket. Erman looked like she struggled with back pain, taking a long time between points and massaging her back, trying to get it as loose as possible.

After starting the year as the top singles player for the Orange, Kimoto was pushed down the ladder to No. 2. Like Erman, Kimoto has not found her form in the new position. The freshman lost 2-6, 1-6, and after starting out with the lead, the Orange quickly found themselves on the losing end.

Kozyreva has been flawless in singles this year with a 7-0 record. In the #4 singles spot, the competition has not been near her level, and she has taken advantage. Today, Kozyreva’s winning streak continued with an easy win in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2. Syracuse brought the score even at 2-2 with three matches remaining.

Fonte also holds a 7-0 singles record on the season. That streak came to an end today. Fonte was able to take the first set in a long 7-5 duel. But, the junior could not command her serve in the second as she dropped the next two sets 2-6, 3-6. FSU regained the lead 3-2, and handed Fonte her first singles loss in a three set contest.

Kanapatskaya was taken down 2-6 in her first singles set. This year, she’s been the only SU player to come back once after losing the first set. With her back against the wall, the former 1st team all ACC player kept the perfect season alive for the Orange, winning the next two sets 7-6, 6-2. Syracuse and FSU were locked in at three with just one more match on going.

Ito has competed in only one singles match this season that has gone the length. The three-set match came in a loss against Boston College. Against Florida State, Ito took the first set in the No. 5 spot, 6-2, but dropped the second set 3-6. Ito was able to get a huge break late in the deciding set, winning 6-4 and locking in a 4-3 team win.

“This team just fights for each other,” Limem said. “They don’t give up, if they are down in the doubles or the singles, they fight for each other and that goes a long way.”

The Orange improved their record to 8-0, upsetting No. 35 Florida State. SU will take on No. 23 Miami on Friday.