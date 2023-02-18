Syracuse finally starts fast in regular-season finale, beats Stonehill 4-2

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

All season, Syracuse players and head coach Britni Smith have stressed the importance of starting fast.

“We continue to talk about having quick starts,” Smith said after a win over Lindenwood early in the season. “It’s something we’ve been pretty inconsistent with.”

But in the final regular season game against Stonehill, Syracuse started fast and held the momentum. Maya D’Arcy intercepted the pass at the Syracuse blue line and sent the puck up to Marielle McHale, who went swerving in and out before shooting across the net and into the bottom left corner. With just 4:26 gone in the first quarter, Syracuse had taken the lead.

Not only did they score within five minutes, but they kept continuous pressure on the Skyhawks, getting quality looks at a high rate.

Syracuse (10-22-2, 6-9-1 College Hockey America) used its 2-0 first period, something it hadn’t achieved since playing Post on Nov. 26, to down Stonehill (17-15-2, 14-9-1 Northeast) 4-2 in the regular season finale. In its dominant start, Syracuse shot 18 times (11 on goal) and scored twice to shift the momentum in its favor early. Now, Syracuse will have some much needed momentum heading into the CHA Tournament semifinal against Mercyhurst next Friday.

“Most losses, that’s what we struggle with — getting a quick start,” said Tatum White after her game-winning goal against Lindenwood earlier this season. “Getting the first goal puts the other team on their heels and gives us the momentum going forward.”

That proved true for the Orange today. Syracuse started fast on offense and defense, as Stonehill was held to five shots in the first period, unable to get any consistent possessions. But the Orange lived at the Skyhawks’ net all afternoon.

The Orange had a few opportunities even before scoring, foreshadowing the conversion. Lauren Bellefontaine skated across the middle and sent an inside feed to Rhea Hicks right outside the crease, but Hicks couldn’t handle it and then dropped her stick in the process.

But less than a minute later, McHale scored. And the momentum only built from there.

With Syracuse on the power play, now three minutes left in the first period, Madison Primeau fired from the outside, but it was deflected to the corner by Hanna Zukow in goal for Stonehill. However, Hannah Johnson got the rebound and reset for the Orange.

Johnson fired the puck inside, where Rayla Clemons reached and tapped it with her stick, changing the trajectory just enough for it to find the back of the net and give SU a 2-0 lead.

Syracuse players and coaches are aware of the impact getting the first goal has on this team. That’s proved true especially in conference play, where it failed to beat both Mercyhurst and Penn State in eight combined matchups.

“I think trying to get the first goal will bring even more momentum,” Bellefontaine said after a 4-0 loss to Penn State. “We struggle when the other team gets the first goal.”

But that works both ways. When Syracuse gets the first goal, it pumps life into the heart of the Orange. Against Stonehill, the offense had more movement and saw more quality shots than it has in recent memory. Shades of last season’s Syracuse team shone through just in time for the CHA Tournament.

As the first quarter drew to a close, Syracuse almost scored again. Sarah Thompson was in front of the defense in transition, but couldn’t get to a pass from Sarah Marchand with her stick outstretched.

But the SU momentum translated to the rest of the game, as it controlled the Seahawks’ offense while attacking the defensive zone consistently.

“Every game we are talking about — one, having a consistent 60 (minutes) and two, that we are coming out hard,” Smith said. “It was a good start.”

Midway through the second, Syracuse had already accumulated 33 shots, passing its season average of 26 early in the period. Then, Maeve Carey was called for tripping and SU got a power play. Mae Batherson won the puck in Syracuse territory and took off up the open ice.

She passed to Hicks on the right boards and then got it right back for a one-on-one with Zukow, who was unable to stop it. Syracuse went up 3-0, but they weren’t done. With 7:00 in the second, Thompson scored unassisted, with one hand on her stick right next to the goal, as the puck spiraled up and in. Syracuse took a 4-0 lead that all but cemented the victory.

But now Smith is looking toward next week’s CHA Tournament.

“It’s a new season. Nothing matters other than showing up for the next 60 minutes,” she said.