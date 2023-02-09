SU’s Office of Veteran and Military Affairs awards 6 scholarships for students

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse University’s Office of Veteran and Military Affairs announced on Tuesday that military-connected students at SU can apply to six different scholarships totaling over $15,000.

The scholarships are funded through donors and stakeholders. Students enrolled during the spring 2023 semester are eligible to submit an application by March 22, according to an SU news release.

Eligibility for the six available scholarships is based on military and familial status, the release reads. The OVMA is awarding as much as $5,000 through its Undergraduate Student Veteran Scholarship and Military Family Member Scholarship.

Three additional undergraduate student veterans or military-connected students can receive at least $3,000, and military student family members will receive $2,500. The Richardson Family Scholarship for Military Family Members and Dependents will award $2,500 to a military student family member.

The OVMA has over $1.2 million available to continue providing more scholarships for veteran undergraduate and graduate students, according to the release. The OVMA also encourages more support to the Veteran Legacy Fund, which helps provide similar scholarships to SU’s military-connected students.

SU also offers other veteran-focused scholarships through ROTC and veterans’ service organizations. Some of these scholarships include the American Legion Scholarships, Disabled American Veterans, Paralyzed Veterans of America, Veterans of Foreign Wars and Vietnam Veterans of America.

SU is a Yellow Ribbon school, meaning it works with the U.S. Department of Veterans’ Affairs to cover tuition and fees. The Yellow Ribbon program helps pay for private, out-of-state, foreign and graduate school tuition costs that aren’t included in the Post 9/11 GI Bill, according to its website.

In order to be eligible to receive Yellow Ribbon benefits, veteran students must have served at least 36 months of active duty or received a Purple Heart on or after Sept. 11, 2011, among other requirements, according to the website.

There is no limit on the number of veteran students that can receive Yellow Ribbon benefits at SU, and SU provides annual $3,000 grants for on-campus housing for some eligible veterans, according to SU’s veterans admissions website.

SU also covers 100% of tuition for students who are active-duty service members and are studying for their degrees part-time or online.

The applications are available to students currently enrolled in SU for the spring 2023 semester, with the application window closing March 22.