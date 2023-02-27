SU’s Institute for Veterans and Military Families receives $1 million grant from nonprofit

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse University’s D’Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families will receive a $1 million grant to expand its SyracuseServes veteran resource program throughout central New York, according to a SU News release on Saturday.

The Mother Cabrini Health Foundation funded the grant, as well as another that established the SyracuseServes foundation in 2020. After working to help military-connected families navigate economic and health-related resources in the Syracuse area, the program is now set to expand to Cayuga, Cortland, Madison and Oswego counties to reach an estimated 45,000 veterans and their families, according to the release.

In addition to expanding SyracuseServes, IVMF will use the funding to develop its Community of Practice, a learning network that looks to use data analysis to support military-connected communities via scholarships and other resources.

The initial grant also funded a landscape assessment by the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs on veteran healthcare across New York state to determine the direction of the funding.

The Mother Cabrini Health Foundation’s grant to IVMF also works with AmericaServes, a program that helps improve navigation and access to care of resources.

Monsignor Gregory Mustaciuolo, CEO of Mother Cabrini Health Foundation, said in the release that the grant is especially important to supporting the veteran community in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Coordinated care has increasingly gained attention as an effective way to improve the health and well-being of veterans and the military-connected community,” Vincent DelSignore, IVMF’s director of community services, said in the release. “Accessing care can be difficult though, especially for veterans and their families.”

SyracuseServes is currently sharing a curated list of resources which extends to veterans outside of the Syracuse area, including those related to housing and homelessness, employment, health, addiction, social support and transportation, alongside general benefits and crisis hotlines. Community members can learn about program resources by emailing [email protected].