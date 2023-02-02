SU’s Community Review Board hears 2 new DPS proposals on arrest protocol

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

The Syracuse University Community Review Board heard two policy revision proposals from the SU Department of Public Safety during its Wednesday night meeting. Both proposals could change DPS officers’ procedures for arrests and exculpatory evidence.

The first proposal would prohibit DPS officers from arresting SU students, staff and faculty in any classroom or other setting for academic instruction, except for in certain outlined circumstances. The proposal comes nearly a year after DPS officers arrested a SU student inside the Martin J. Whitman School of Management.

The exceptions for the rule included instances where there is probable cause to believe the suspect committed a violent felony offense, is believed to be armed with a weapon, has made threats of violence to themself or others and when DPS officers are in “hot pursuit” of a suspect.

The CRB added recommendations to the classroom arrest policy that prioritized “minimal impacts” to the learning environment, according to the recommendation. The recommendations outlined that in cases without imminent threat and danger, classroom arrests should be a last resort option, and that a DPS supervisor should be present at them.

Additionally, the CRB recommended that a DPS supervisor communicate with the academic instructor or Student Services prior to an arrest. Additionally, in cases of staff or faculty arrest, DPS should contact the applicable supervisor or dean.

For all DPS responses to threats of self-harm, the CRB recommended that DPS coordinate with Counseling Services, which would bar cases of imminent threat. The CRB’s recommendations were not applicable to “crimes in progress or imminent danger to the health and safety of the college community,” according to the proposal.

During last year’s arrest of a student at the Whitman School, DPS officers immediately responded to multiple threats of physical assaults and determined it was necessary to physically remove the suspect from their classroom, according to an SU news release following the arrest. The suspect expressed difficulty breathing while restrained during the arrest. One of the officers, who restrained the suspect, said at the time that he found a knife on the suspect.

The second proposal from DPS to the CRB ensures that any DPS officer or official involved in a criminal case will identify and provide potential exculpatory evidence to the prosecution as early as possible at the beginning of a trial. CRB gave no additional recommendations on the proposal.

Brianna Sclafani, a student at SU’s College of Law and member of the CRB, encouraged students, faculty and staff to submit feedback by emailing the CRB at [email protected].