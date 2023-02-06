SU hires Steven T. Herndon as new assistant vice president of student living

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse University hired a new assistant vice president of student living and a new director of residence life at the end of January. Interim appointments have filled the positions since August.

The Student Experience division announced last week that Steven T. Herndon will be the new assistant vice president of student living, a position which oversees approximately 6,000 students living in 26 residence halls at SU and around 12,300 students who live off campus. The announcement came after SU shared on Jan. 23 that it hired Lauren Murphy as the new director of residence life.

Herndon will manage the 45 professional staff members and nearly 400 student staff members who work with the Office of Student Living, as well as work with SU’s Office of Academic Affairs to manage the “development and delivery” of more than 20 living learning communities, according to the release that announced his hiring.

Allen Groves, SU’s senior vice president and chief student experience officer, said Herndon brings expertise and leadership in housing and residential education.

“His fresh perspective and extensive experience will help us continue to build community and keep students at the center of our work during their years at Syracuse University,” Groves said in the release.

Herndon previously served in various leadership roles within residence life and student living over a span of nearly 14 years at the University of Dayton. Most recently, he worked as Dayton’s assistant vice president of student development and executive director of housing and residence life since July 2018. Before that, Herndon was Dayton’s assistant dean of students and director of housing and residence life for over eight years.

Herndon has also worked as an ex-officio board member for the Association of College and University Housing Officers. In 2022, he was recognized as a diamond honoree for the American College Personnel Association.

Herdon said in the press release that housing is a critical part of the overall experience for SU students, adding that both on-campus and off-campus options contribute significantly to overall student development.

Herndon enters the role amid student concerns with the university’s current housing system, which include student safety on South Campus, a lack of residential space in dorms due to over-enrollment and changes to the university’s transportation system for students.