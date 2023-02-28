Student Association announces date for spring formal, updates on Micron collaboration

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse University’s Student Association is in the process of planning a formal event for all students set to be held the week after spring break, SA members announced at Monday’s meeting.

Speaker of the Assembly Will Treloar said SA is hoping for a head count of at least 800 students. He added that SA is involving other SU organizations in its proximity, like Orange After Dark, in its planning.

“This is a really, really great opportunity for us to get involved with Student Experience, the office in which we work,” Treloar said.

The formal comes after the Black Excellence Gala, which was part of SU’s Black History Month commemoration. A mental health panel, called Breaking Stigma – Mental Health Matters, will be held on Tuesday in The Underground in Schine Student Center to close out the month’s planned events. The panel discussion will work to raise awareness about advocating for mental health within Black communities, according to the event’s webpage.

SA President David Bruen also gave an update on SA’s work related to the lead crisis in Syracuse, as well as on its collaboration with Micron, which was announced last week. SA plans to continue meeting with Micron representatives as well as working to create a bill to address the lead crisis, Bruen said.

Members also discussed funding from SA’s operating budget. Treloar emphasized the importance of SA pushing for its budget goals to make lasting changes at SU, pointing to SA’s successful five-year effort to make laundry services free.

“Administration recognized that this is something we’re going to do and fight for, even long after we’re gone,” Treloar said. “And when they see that, they see a real change made on campus.”

Bruen added that SA is starting its operating budget planning process earlier this year than in previous years to allow for a more comprehensive budget.

Other business:

SA and University Union will work together to plan the Block Party 2023 concert for SU and SUNY ESF students, Treloar said. SA and UU have not announced a date for the event as of Monday.