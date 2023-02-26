6 SU runners earn All-ACC honors at the ACC Indoor Track & Field Championships

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse Track & Field traveled down to Louisville for the Atlantic Coast Conference Indoor Track & Field Championships this weekend.

On day one of the meet, Savannah Roark was the first woman to earn the Orange points in the 5000m. The second-year runner posted a third-place finish with a new personal best of 16:04.75 seconds. Amanda Vestri also impressed in the 5000m finals, finishing fourth (16:05.17). Roark and Vestri’s performances earned them First Team All-ACC and Second Team All-ACC honors, respectively.

Paul O’Donnell took first place in the men’s 5000m finals. Recording a new facility record for the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center (13:50.94), his time helped earn All-ACC honors as well.

On day two, Syracuse had three sprinters qualify during the men’s 60m hurdle prelims as Jaheem Hayles (7.75), Anthony Vasquez (8.00) and David Peters (8.01) each punched their tickets to the finals on Saturday. In the men’s 60m prelims, Trei Thorogood also qualified for the finals, finishing eighth (6.74).

On the final day of the ACC Championships, the Orange continued to impress. In the men’s 60m hurdles finals, Hayles placed second, posting a new personal best of 7.68 seconds. Vasquez and Peters placed fourth and fifth respectively. Hayles earned First Team All-ACC honors as Vasquez and Peters each earned Second Team All-ACC honors.

In the men’s 60m finals, Thorogood added to the point total as the sophomore took seventh place with a new personal best (6.70). In the men’s 3000m finals, Noah Carey put a bow on an impressive haul for Syracuse as the senior finished eighth in the field (7:56.45).

With their performance this past weekend, Syracuse men placed ninth – their highest placing since 2016 – as the Syracuse women placed 13th – their highest placing since 2015. Those who qualified will take part in the 2023 NCAA Championships on March 10th in Albuquerque, New Mexico.