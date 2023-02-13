Shake up your plans this Valentine’s week with these 6 events

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Ben Burbank | Visiting Artist

Gameplay programmer Ben Burbank will be visiting Shaffer Art Building as a guest speaker on Monday. Burbank currently works for Valve Software as a lead programmer at Double Fine Productions and Electronic Arts, with a focus on storytelling. He will be speaking in room 016 from 3 to 4 p.m.

Valentine’s Day Gift Making

Make Valentine’s Day gifts for your friends or significant others in the Sadler Hall lobby. From 6:30-8:30 p.m., resident advisors will be hosting students to come in and put together gift bags for the most lovely day of the year.

Art Break at the Museum: Make Your Own Love Token

For a different twist on Valentine’s Day gifts, create your own love token, using inspiration and designs from Rina Banerje’s exhibit in the Syracuse University Art Museum, “Take Me To the Place of Love.” On Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m., the museum will be supplying students with the materials they need to make these tokens.

A Taste of Cultures

Every Thursday evening during Black History Month, Salt City Market will be hosting local Black chefs to put together and create a dish from their culture, as well as explaining the importance of that dish to participants. The event costs $10 and also comes with a complimentary glass of wine from Salt City Bar.

“Attacking the Rim”—A Conversation with NBA Hall of Famer and former Detroit Mayor Dave Bing ’66

Dave Bing, an SU alumnus, former NBA star and the previous mayor of Detroit, will be speaking for students on Friday in Maxwell Hall. Starting at 4 p.m., Bing will be telling stories about his life and breaking down themes from his autobiography “Attacking the Rim: My Journey from NBA Legend to Business Leader to Big-City Mayor to Mentor.” RSVP here to attend the event.

Syracuse Auto Expo

From Feb. 16 to 19, the 114th Auto Expo will take place in the Oncenter in downtown Syracuse. Hundreds of vehicles will be presented between two buildings, giving car lovers the chance to check out the latest in auto technology and styles. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased here.