Residence Hall Association holds forum to address concerns on dining halls, facilities

Syracuse University students raised concerns and proposed solutions regarding communication between campus dining halls and SU’s Residence Hall Association on Tuesday evening at RHA’s Campus Community Forum.

The forum, the first of three that will take place over the course of the spring semester, aims to provide a line of communication for students to discuss issues with SU residence halls and dining facilities. Student RHA members voiced their concern with lack of access to food service representatives, pointing to a lack of communication about issues with dining operations.

The students in RHA also at the meeting reported a limited amount of vegetarian options in Shaw Dining Hall, and took issue with “ethnic” food recipes that aren’t authentic to students’ cultures.

“For the most part, we’re a PWI (predominantly white institution), but we also do have international students as well (as) students from a non-Caucasian background,” said Allison Goel, a freshman RHA member. “There should be input from students.”

President Joele Barnes said he plans to update a contact list to include a university employee from each dining hall included as representatives for student concerns.

Goel, a East Council community representative, said the biggest issue facing the RHA is general student unity. She said that often, the group doesn’t feel like a community.

Goel said she joined the RHA with the goal of advocating for other students, specifically regarding issues pertaining to dormitories. She pointed to the student surveys she conducts on social media, which she said she hopes can help the association to better understand students’ concerns.

RHA discussions have the ability to effect positive changes because their parliamentary-procedure structure allows for open, orderly conversations about issues on campus, she said.

West Council Public Relations and Marketing Coordinator Ellie Allen, who is also a freshman in the College of Arts and Sciences, said her main concern on campus right now is mental health.

“I want students to feel like they have a community,” Allen said after the meeting. “A lot of students struggle socially. Residential life can be a big part of that adjustment and not enough people talk about that.”

Barnes hopes to speak with university officials to work toward remedying complaints surrounding food services and residence life, he said.

“More conversations with the higher-ups will be beneficial,” Barnes said. “I’m disheartened that we are still struggling with this.”