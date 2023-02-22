Our ideas of spirituality miss the mark. It can have a positive impact and much more

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today.

When we think of spirituality, or non-organized religion, the common thoughts are of ghosts, crystals and stars, with sprinkles of essential oils, chakra and crystals. The goal of traditional and spiritual religious systems is trying to find comfort in yourself and the world around you — inner peace. But spirituality is difficult to define.

At its core, spirituality can’t be defined by one concept or set of rules. As Syracuse University student Omalina Wolfe said, spirituality means something “different to every person.” And to this new generation of spiritual believers, that is exactly the draw of it.

In recent years, not only have we seen the reactivation of old religions such as Paganistic or ‘Viking’ religions, but there has also been an emergence in what has been coined by political scientists as religious bricolage. The term ‘bricolage’ is French and translates to “do it yourself” by piecing together aspects of different religions to create your own.

For many people today who have conflicting beliefs regarding the set of rules of organized religions, bricolage has helped to establish a sense of self and empowerment as well as a connection to the world around them.

In the face of this, spirituality has begun to establish itself within the new age movement, as society attempts to prioritize mental health and well-being. In our current age of modern technology with social media pressures, cyber bullying and comparative culture, mental wellness has become a struggle. Yet, the world is moving at such a fast pace, especially for college students, that one rarely has time to prioritize mental wellbeing.

JoAnn Cooke, a Buddhist chaplain at SU’s Hendricks Chapel, said, “it is very hard for students especially, to dedicate time to doing nothing,” yet, “it’s so important for their mind, their brain (and) their overall mental health.”

As a Buddhist scholar for over 20 years and a Buddhist Chaplain, Cooke is also the advisor of the Buddhist Meditation Association and the contact person for those who identify as atheist or agnostic and are looking for a community. She was once an SU student struggling with her faith who later found solace in meditation and spirituality. Cooke is now an advocate for these practices and wants to help other people to discover their merit.

Meditation and spirituality can have positive effects on the brain. It has been demonstrated that meditation can reduce pain, improve your immune response and relieve stress. Meditation is one of many contemplative practices that help people focus their thoughts and energy inward. Yoga, journaling and prayer can also contribute to this spiritual strength.

New elements have recently been introduced into spiritual practice that have changed the way society views spirituality. Trends in astrology, tarot card reading and the use of crystals have contributed to the spirituality movement, enhancing this process for many. But Cooke believes that although these rituals can be beneficial, they can also take away the level of liberation in discipline that comes with spirituality.

Corporations have turned the trend of supplementary spiritual practices into an opportunity to profit. Startups like Co-Star and Sanctuary are making millions off of these trends. When a spiritual practice turns into yet another avenue for your shopping addiction, that’s when the misconstruction of spirituality arises.

Cooke recognizes that there is no single way to practice spirituality, as long as one does not get too involved in the ritual or become separated from the practice. To prevent this, she advises using objects from nature to enhance these practices, as “nothing that has spiritual value costs money.”

A common misconception is that spiritual practice should be in lieu of religion, but Cooke asserts the point that people certainly do not need to give up the faith community they come from. In fact, she finds it often strengthens their relationship with their faith. That’s why she makes sure to have her doors open to everyone.

Someone does not need to be a practicing Buddhist to practice spirituality. Spirituality is a practice that can help anyone, of any faith, and in so many areas of life.

SU has many diverse options to begin spiritual practices. Cooke holds daily meditation sessions at Hendricks Chapel. The Barnes Center at The Arch offers daily yoga classes such as Hatha Yoga, which use postures, breathing practices and meditation to strengthen one’s mind and body. This week, Cooke has started working with the Barnes Center to offer a weekly workshop that takes participants back to the basics of yoga as a spiritual practice. Or for solo sessions, the Barnes Center also has designated meditation rooms throughout the building.

But again, spirituality can simply be practiced in the comfort of your own dorm room with a journal and a clear head.

