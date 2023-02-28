Opponent Preview: What to know about Georgia Tech before its 2nd game vs. Syracuse

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse followed up a three-game winning streak, including an upset win over then-No. 23 NC State, with a three-game losing streak — the third such streak of the season. It has allowed at least 14 3-pointers during that time and has looked lost in three consecutive double-digit losses that featured a complete defensive dismantling by its opponents. The Orange allowed a 21-2 run against Duke, then gave up at least 91 and 99 points to Clemson and Pittsburgh, respectively — the first time they’ve allowed 90 or more points in consecutive games since 2005-06.

They now welcome Georgia Tech to the JMA Wireless Dome, returning home for a much-needed reprieve from two straight away games against some of the top teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Though Syracuse is arguably playing its worst basketball of the season — with head coach Jim Boeheim confessing the Orange’s defense simply isn’t good enough — the Yellow Jackets enter with just a 4-14 conference record and lost by 17 points the last time they squared off with SU.

Before GT (12-17, 4-14 ACC) takes on Syracuse Tuesday night, here’s everything you need to know about the Yellow Jackets.

All-time series

Syracuse leads 7-6.

Last time they played

Syracuse bounced back from a devastating four-point loss to Miami with a commanding win over Georgia Tech on Jan. 21. The Orange hadn’t gotten out of the habit of starting slow and letting teams hang around or open up double-digit leads in the first half yet, and the Yellow Jackets capitalized on a sluggish shooting effort to crack open an 11-point lead.

The Orange shifted up toward the 3-point line too much, allowing the Yellow Jackets to cut inside on Jesse Edwards — who finished the first half with just four points and one rebound — and the rest of Syracuse struggled to grab many rebounds. Then, led by Joe Girard III and his eventual 28 points, the Orange enjoyed a 17-0 run and never looked back. Boeheim applied the full-court press, and Girard’s 3-pointer from about five feet behind the line late in the first half gave SU a 26-25 lead that it wouldn’t relinquish.

“In the years past, (Syracuse) has had other guys, and now Girard has to be the guy,” Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner said. “To his credit, he’s producing and making big time shots.”

Though the Orange went on to lose the next three games, it showed that the young team could bounce back from an agonizing loss on the road, winning one of its eventual five road conference games.

Kenpom Odds

Syracuse has a 77% chance of winning, with a projected score of 76-68.

The Yellow Jackets report

Georgia Tech was never going to get out from under the nose of a nine-game losing streak against ACC teams and an abysmal 1-12 conference record. The team was worse at shooting 3-pointers than Pastner had anticipated, and the Yellow Jackets were settling at the bottom of the conference. But since that midseason slide, Georgia Tech has gone 4-2 with three conference wins and a 23-point win over Florida Tech, though all of the wins have come on the road.

Yesmene Chikha | Design Editor

It seems that the young Yellow Jackets are learning how to deal with the grind of a difficult year in the ACC and pull through a few wins, taking down Virginia Tech in arguably their best win of the year. They’re led by Miles Kelly, who’s averaging 13.4 points per game and is shooting a team-high 36.5% from beyond the arc.

He is the only Yellow Jacket averaging double-digit points per game, and Ja’van Franklin, who is only playing 61.8% of the minutes and starts less than half of the games for Georgia Tech, leads the team with seven rebounds per game. Their defensive metrics, including an 8.6% steal rate and 7.8% non-steal turnover percentage, have been the markers of success in an otherwise lost season for GT.

How Syracuse beats Georgia Tech

Luckily for the Orange, Georgia Tech doesn’t like to shoot 3s as much as its last three opponents have. They nab just 32.8% of points from beyond the arc and aren’t very good even when they try to shoot from deep. This bodes well for a Syracuse team whose 2-3 zone has come under increased scrutiny after watching three straight opponents make at least 14 3-pointers over the top of the zone. Teams have upended games during the second half after completing two or three passes to get SU’s wings out of position before firing off a wide open 3.

There’s no big man for Edwards to battle with inside the paint or for Georgia Tech to take away Syracuse’s inside game, nor do they have a litany of shooting threats like Duke or Pittsburgh did. Syracuse, after desperately trying to play catch up for the last week and a half, can get back to clamping down on a team as it tries to penetrate inside and move the ball freely on offense. It can get back to the basics of Judah Mintz generating scoring chances, and Girard and Edwards working in the pick-and-roll game to pile on the Yellow Jackets.

Stat to know: 7.8%

If Georgia Tech has any glimmer of hope against a much better, taller Syracuse team, it’s going to have to rely on its non-steal turnover rate, one that ranks 61st in the country. The Orange have, at times, been prone to coughing up the ball often in close games, leading to leads diminishing or wins fading. The Yellow Jackets, who forced just eight turnovers last time they played Syracuse, can break up scoring runs and halt the Orange from building an insurmountable lead. If they can do that, they might keep the game within striking distance until they’re able to overcome Syracuse at the end.

Player to watch: Miles Kelly, guard, No. 13

Kelly is the lone source of consistent offensive production on an otherwise nonexistent scoring team. He’s scored at least 12 points in four straight games, including a season-high 24 points in a loss against Pittsburgh. He’s shooting 40% from the field and 89% from the free-throw line in his second season with the Yellow Jackets. He will likely be the main catalyst for any GT offense against the Orange. Though he has 22 steals this season as well, he also has a whopping 45 turnovers.