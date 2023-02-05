Opponent Preview: What to know about Boston College in its 2nd matchup with SU

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse has struggled to get back in the win column recently. The Orange have lost five of their last six and have scored 70 points only once (a Jan. 26 win over Virginia). The lineup has been stretched thin as only seven players got playing time in last Thursday’s 78-64 loss to No. 13 Virginia Tech at Blacksburg.

Asia Strong and Teisha Hyman were both absent from the lineup against the Hokies, leading to SU making just 36% of its shots. Hyman was visibly uncomfortable during the Orange’s matchup against Louisville last week, exiting the game and has remained out ever since. Although Georgia Woolley and Alaina Rice have become solid offensive pieces in recent games, Syracuse has still missed Hyman.

The Hokies took advantage of the lack of Hyman or Strong as they went on a 14-0 run in the fourth quarter to secure the win over SU.

The Orange now host Boston College, a team that has an identical number of wins as them. Like SU, the Eagles have struggled to win games, notching only one victory in their last seven games.

Here’s what you need to know about Boston College (14-11, 4-8 Atlantic Coast).

All-time series

Syracuse leads 18-11.

Last time they played

The Orange traveled to Chestnut Hill just over three weeks ago and snuck out of BC with an 83-73 win. Dyaisha Fair led the team in scoring with 25 points but it was Rice who played a key role throughout the game, stepping up with 17 points.

But Syracuse had given up the last nine points at the conclusion of the first half, reducing its lead against Boston College to three points at halftime. In the second half, though, the Orange limited the Eagles to just four made shots in the third quarter, cementing their lead.

The Eagles Report

Since the Eagles lost by double digits to the Orange, their season has spiraled downward. The SU loss began a five-game losing streak for Boston College, who scored 70 points or over only once in its last six matchups. Dontavia Waggoner, the Eagles’ leading scorer, has averaged less than 10 points per game over the last four games. She was also absent in BC’s last game (a 72-59 loss to Notre Dame on Feb. 2).

Meanwhile, Boston College’s defense has slid to become the fourth-worst scoring defense in the ACC. Though it should be noted that Syracuse has the second-worst scoring defense in the ACC.

How Syracuse beats Boston College

This will be a battle of two below-average ACC defenses and Syracuse will have to curb the amount of turnover it allows to BC. Last time out, both teams ended up with 22 turnovers but the Orange were able to notch 11 more points off of turnovers than the Eagles. For SU to secure victory by double digits again, it has to take advantage of BC’s turnovers while limiting its own.

With Hyman’s status uncertain for the game against the Eagles, the Orange will need their bench to contribute again. Kyra Wood must add more than zero points and four rebounds (her contributions against Virginia Tech). Saniaa Wilson also needs to score more than two points, especially if Syracuse will only have seven players get into the game.

Stat to know: 27.9%

While the Eagles have been proficient in their offensive rebounding rate (18th-best mark in the nation per Her Hoop Stats), they also hold the worst 3-point shooting percentage in the ACC. Boston College has 27.9% in shots from beyond the arc, which is good for the 284th-best mark in the country. In their Jan. 15 defeat to Virginia, the Eagles went 2-of-20 from the 3-point line.

Player to watch: Maria Gakdeng, forward, No. 5

During its current slump, no one on Boston College’s roster has been particularly impressive. But in the last three games, Gakdeng has been in double figures. Back in November and December, she went seven straight games scoring at least 10 points. Down low, she has been a reliable shooter, converting 57% of her shots on the season. She also averages over six rebounds per game.