Opponent preview: What to know about 1-1 Binghamton

Following two straight wins over top-five opponents, Syracuse will host Binghamton for the last game of its three-game homestand.

The Orange toppled No. 2 Maryland in a resounding 20-11 victory on Friday. The team didn’t trail at any point in the game. Attack Meaghan Tyrrell propelled her team to the win, posting a career-high 11 points. Meaghan and Megan Carney combined for half of Syracuse’s goals.

Here’s everything to know ahead of Monday’s matchup against the Bearcats, a squad that the Orange have never lost to:

All-time series:

Syracuse leads, 9-0.

Last time they played

The Orange have played the Bearcats five out of the last seven seasons. Last year, they destroyed Binghamton 23-6 at the Dome, which is tied for the most goals they scored in a game that season. Syracuse only allowed eight shots on net that game, and got 20 more shots than the Bearcats.

The Orange started off the game scoring six unanswered goals and were up 13-3 at halftime. Eleven Syracuse players found the back of the net in that game, with Meaghan leading the team in goals with five, and in points with eight. Binghamton’s Abby Carroll and Madison Murphy each had two goals in that February matchup. Syracuse went to 2-0 with that win over Binghamton en route to a 4-0 start to the season.

The Bearcats report

Binghamton has started off this season 1-1 after losing to Drexel, but picking up a win over Pittsburgh. The team was ranked the third worst team in the America East Conference’s preseason poll.

Binghamton didn’t lose a whole lot of key players from the last time it played Syracuse. The Bearcats’ top four point leaders all returned this year. Senior Kenna Newman made the All-America East second team last year, and attack Olivia Muscolino made the conference’s All-Rookie squad.

The Bearcats scored 11.94 goals per game last season while allowing 12.88 goals per game. This season, Binghamton’s first two games this year tell completely different stories. They suffered a 17-5 loss at Drexel to open the season. But, the Bearcats responded with an 11-5 win at home against Syracuse’s conference rival Pittsburgh. After being knotted at five, Binghamton scored six goals in a row to take the victory over the Panthers.

Goalkeeper Emily Manning had a bounce back game against Pittsburgh, saving two thirds of the shots that came her way. Defenders Paige Alletzhauser and Angelina Suau have each forced four turnovers over the course of their first two games. Binghamton has also given up six goals from free position, but has scored three times on woman-up opportunities.

How Syracuse beats Binghamton

The Orange enter as the heavy favorite over the Bearcats. Following two straight wins over Maryland and Northwestern, Syracuse has asserted themselves as one of the top teams in the nation.

Also, the Orange have been strong defensively. The team has caused 16 turnovers through two games. After a mediocre performance against Northwestern, goalkeeper Delaney Sweitzer had a big game against Maryland. The senior made thirteen stops, finishing with a 0.542 save percentage.

However, Syracuse needs to limit Bearcat chances if it wants to keep this game under wraps. The team has been outshot in each of their first two games, with Northwestern putting four more shots on net than the Orange. The defense has been making plays and turning the ball over, but preventing shots could take some pressure off Sweitzer.

Another point of emphasis for Syracuse could be avoiding fouls. Although it had trouble converting, the Terrapins got 13 free positions. In 2023, Syracuse has given up nine goals on those opportunities, which is more than a third of the goals they’ve allowed total this season. Syracuse has several players returning from season-ending injuries in Emma Tyrrell, Emma Ward and Sierra Cockerille. Combined, they’re a bit over a third of the team’s points and nearly half the assists.

Stat to know: 15

Binghamton has struggled on draw controls this season with only 15 through two games. This comes after Sofia Afkham, who took most of their draws last season, graduated. The team has been outdrawn 28-15 so far this season.

Player to watch: Kenna Newman, attack, No. 33

Kenna Newman was the only player on the Bearcats named to an all-conference team in 2022. Last season, she led the team in goals, assists and points. Newman remains the team leader for points and assists this year, too. The senior attacker scored two or more goals in eight games in 2022.