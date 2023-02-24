Observations from Syracuse’s win: Dyaisha Fair from deep, frontcourt growth

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Playing at the JMA Wireless Dome on Jan. 5 for its first matchup of the season, Syracuse defeated Pittsburgh at home in just its fourth conference game of the 2023 campaign. The Orange weathered a poor second quarter effort to bounce back in the final 20 minutes. Dyaisha Fair scored 22 points in the second half, and Georgia Woolley added 23 in a 89-71 win.

Since then, Pittsburgh has continued on a downward spiral. The Panthers have just three wins in league play, most recently losing by 40 to No. 10 Notre Dame. Meanwhile, Syracuse defeated Miami last Sunday in comfortable fashion and got off to a hot start at the Petersen Events Center.

Starting off, things were close between the two sides early in the first quarter before the Orange drew away behind Fair’s 12 first-half points. Syracuse entered the halftime break up by 14, enjoying a 17-5 run in the process. All nine SU players who took the court tonight got onto the scoreboard. In the end, the Orange ran away in its final regular season game, winning 85-55.

Here are some observations from Syracuse’s win over Pittsburgh:

Stepping up

ESPN’s Bracketology had Syracuse as a part of the ‘Last Four In’ before its matchup against Pittsburgh. It was a must-win game for the Orange who came off a victory on Sunday against Miami — currently listed as a Last Four Bye. But, before the contest even tipped off, the odds were stacked against SU.

What looked like a discombobulated team on paper took the floor for Syracuse tonight. Woolley was unavailable tonight with a concussion, giving freshman Kennedi Perkins her first start this season. Asia Strong had just reentered the lineup against the Hurricanes after missing three straight games, and Teisha Hyman was still nursing a lower-leg injury. But, despite its inconveniences, the Syracuse offense still flowed.

Nyah Wilson drove into the paint with the shot clock winding down, penetrating past Pitt’s Emy Hayford. Near the right elbow she lost Hayford with a behind-the-back crossover and continued forward before lofting a floater off the glass and in for her first field goal.

As the first half came to a close, Fair slowed down near half court. Then, she threw a bullet pass to Alaina Rice in the corner. Not too long prior, Rice had hit a jumper from the short corner just a few steps in. This time, she launched from deep, her score sending Syracuse to the halftime break with a 14-point lead, 42-28.

Dyaisha from deep

Fair’s first 3 of the game came several steps from behind the 3-point arc. Dariauna Lewis held the ball near the top of the key but had nowhere to go. Isolated, she pivoted a couple of times before realizing Fair was right behind her. She simply turned and dumped the ball off to her point guard. Fair didn’t hesitate to launch and hit.

Later, she dribbled toward the middle of the floor before suddenly stepping back, scoring over Pitt’s Marley Washenitz. As the rest of the opening 20 minutes played out, Fair continued her streaky shooting, producing a total of four made 3s.

Halfway through the second quarter, Syracuse faced a 1-2-2 zone and positioned Rice up top as the facilitator. It didn’t take her long to find Fair on the left wing. With no one around her, Fair calmly set her feet and shot over an incoming Channise Lewis, converting on a perfect swish. The bucket gave her double figures for the 29th time this season and gave the Orange a 30-21 advantage.

Turnover troubles

A struggling Pittsburgh team, who currently sit at last in the ACC, couldn’t get much going against the Orange. By the end of the contest, the Panthers had totaled 20 turnovers despite totaling a season average of 15.9 a game, per Her Hoop Stats — a middling number in Division-I basketball.

Long outlet passes, errant handoffs and traveling violations plagued Pitt from start to finish, leading to transition opportunities to Syracuse, or enough time for the Orange to set up and draw a successful half court set.

Growth in the frontcourt

Throughout the season, head coach Felisha Legette-Jack had consistently preached the need for her bigs to get better. In the early going, despite valiant rebounding efforts, Syracuse’s forwards couldn’t convert near the basket. Then, an injury to then-starter Strong meant the Orange were forced to make work with a lesser lineup. Tonight, in its final regular season matchup against Pittsburgh, the trio of Strong, Dariauna Lewis and Saniaa Wilson combined for 30 points.

Dariauna Lewis, who started an impressive slew of games with a double-double against then No.14 ranked North Carolina two weeks ago, continued to score on midrange jumpers, forcing the opposing defense to stretch out when covering her. Her running mate, Strong, who earned her second start in consecutive games, built on her strong showing against Miami, to finish in double digit points with 10.

But, it was Saniaa who impressed the most, tallying 12 points while shooting perfect from the field. Using intricate footwork around the basket to convert at a high clip or earn a trip to the charity stripe, there was little the Pitt defense could do.