Newhouse announces death of longtime professor emerita

Nancy Sharp, a professor emerita at Syracuse University’s Newhouse School of Public Communications, died on Feb. 12, the Newhouse School announced in a tweet Monday.

Sharp, who was one of the first women professors hired at SU in the 1970s, worked at Newhouse for 34 years. She also served as the university’s mace bearer beginning in 2004, a role in which she led academic procession at SU graduations.

“Nancy was a pioneer both in her pre-Newhouse career as a newspaper journalist and in her role at the school,” the tweet read.

Sharp grew up in Columbia, Missouri and attended the University of Missouri, where she studied journalism and finished first in her class.

A memorial service for Sharp will be held at Hendricks Chapel on Saturday. Instead of flowers, Sharp’s family members are instead asking for food donations made to the Food Center at the University United Methodist Church on East Genesee Street in Syracuse.

Students can access confidential counseling through the Barnes Center at the Arch at (315) 443-8000 while faculty and staff can speak with trained clinicians through Carebridge at (800) 437-0911. Both services are available 24 hours a day.