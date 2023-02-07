Need some ideas for Valentine’s Day? Check out these 6 activities

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, the pressure is on to impress your significant other or that new Tinder date. Though a walk on the beach or a picnic date may not be possible in the Syracuse weather, students around campus have offered some alternative spots and activities.

Game Night

Completely avoid the cold and get to know your date through some games. Most of the dorms have board games available at the front desk for free, and sophomore Emily Castillo-Langley says this is a great way to have fun and stay warm. If board games aren’t your thing and you’re willing to buy a card game, Castillo-Langley has another recommendation.

“I highly recommend playing We’re Not Really Strangers with your friends, boyfriend, girlfriend, whoever it is,” Castillo-Langley said. “You really can learn a lot about each other and have fun.”

Designed to “empower meaningful connections,” Castillo-Langley said that “We’re Not Really Strangers” left her feeling closer to the people she played with, making it a great option for a date.

Basketball Game

Though the Orange may not have the best record this season, try giving them another chance at one of the upcoming games. Whether you’re a sports fan or not, a basketball game offers a warm escape from the cold.

“It’s right on campus, and you can also go with your friends,” sophomore Eliza O’Neill said.

The next home game is against North Carolina State — it happens to be on Valentine’s Day, so make sure to grab tickets for you and your date. If you’re lucky, you may get to watch the Orange defeat the Wolfpack for a second time this school year.

Dinner

If you’re looking to spend some quality time with your significant other and want a meal away from the dining hall, there are plenty of good options around campus, particularly if you like Italian food.

Nothing says Valentine’s Day like sharing a plate of chicken parmesan or glasses of red wine. One of the most popular date night destinations in Syracuse is Francesca’s Cucina — sophomore Marni Nirenberg said that the restaurant creates a great atmosphere for a dinner date.

“Francesca’s is a great date night spot, because they have staple food that you could never go wrong with when you order,” Nirenberg said. “[It] has a gorgeous inside with pretty decorations that really sets the mood. The service is great and it’s not too hard to get a reservation.”

You can also check out Joey’s Classic Italian Dining, Lemon Grass Restaurant or 317 at Montgomery to have a night of food and fun.

Catch a show

Right down the street from campus on Genesee St. is Syracuse Stage, a professional, regional performing arts center. The theater presents a full season each year, ranging from musicals, plays and first readings of new productions. But, Castillo-Langley said, few students take advantage of the array of offerings at the theater, and it could be a great spot to take a date or a friend, all while getting out of the cold.

“I know a lot of people have mixed feelings about theater and stuff,” Castillo-Langley said. “But what a lot of them don’t realize is that Syracuse Stage is a pretty highly respected regional theater, and it’s right on our campus.”

Castillo-Langley also added that ticket prices at Syracuse Stage are reasonable, and for some shows, may even be discounted with a valid SU ID. Right in time for the weekend after Valentine’s Day, a new play is opening, ‘Espejos: Clean,’ and it will run until March 5.

Sledding or Ice Skating

If the cold weather doesn’t keep you or your date inside, go sledding on one of the many hills around campus. Syracuse becomes a winter wonderland when it snows, so the natural landscape of the city becomes a great place to have snowy fun with a group of friends or your significant other.

“Taking advantage of what winter brings could be fun. Put on some warm clothes and go sledding down Crouse hill,” sophomore Kailee Brandt said. “It’s free, it’s funny and it’s a tradition here that you could do with your friends or with whoever you’re dating.”

Make sure you’re bundled up and ready for the conditions so you can really enjoy the beauty of Syracuse in February.

If you’re not quite up for braving the elements outdoors, Tennity Ice Pavilion frequently hosts open skate nights where students are able to skate for free with a valid SU or SUNY ESF ID. Have a romantic night or just cruise around the rink with your pals for a fun wintery night.

Hot cocoa and a movie

For many, a staple beverage for chilly winter days is hot cocoa. Putting her own spin on the toasty treat, Castillo-Langley suggests finding a good place to drink cocoa, even better if it comes with an assortment of toppings to make with that special someone for Valentine’s Day.

“Try a hot cocoa bar with your friends or your date. You can get different types of cocoa, whipped cream, and any toppings you feel like would be good,” Castillo-Langley said.

While sipping your creative confection, Castillo-Langley suggests closing out the night with a cute rom-com to seal in the sentiment of the holiday of love.