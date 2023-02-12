Mercyhurst takes weekend series, defeats Syracuse 4-2

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Sydney Wegner was penalized for hooking with 5:02 remaining in the second period. On the ensuing faceoff, Sarah Marchand defeated Liliane Perreault and flung the puck to Mae Batherson near the blue line. Syracuse had a skater advantage and attempted to maneuver around Mercyhurst’s defense by swinging the puck around its defensive zone. However, when Tatum White failed to handle the puck, Syracuse lost control. Liliane Perreault took advantage, swooping in and pushing the puck up the ice

Along the right side of the rink, Perreault skidded the puck off the boards and skated around Batherson to create a fastbreak opportunity. To counter Perreault’s fastbreak, Lauren Bellefontaine skated diagonally across the ice cutting Perreault off. Although Bellefontaine prevented Perreault’s pursuit of the crease, she opened up a lane for Sera Boucher to skate unmarked down the center of the ice.

As Boucher approached the crease, Perreault fired a pass directly in between Bellefontaine and Batherson. In stride, Boucher corralled the puck on her left side right in front of the crease. Even with Arielle DeSmet blocking the left side of the goal, Boucher snuck the puck into the top left corner of the goal.

“After the first period, (head coach Britni Smith) came in the (locker) room and said, ‘let’s get our stuff together and pick it up,’” said Bellefontaine. Syracuse (9-22-2, 6-9-1 College Hockey America) lost 4-2 to Mercyhurst (17-13-2, 9-3-2 CHA) despite putting together 40 minutes of well-played hockey in the second and third periods.

Mercyhurst struck twice in the game’s first 3:30, with Megan McKay sniping a slapshot goal and Perreault scoring a rebound goal. The Lakers entered the second period with a 3-0 lead followed by Boucher’s goal later in the period.

Despite their slow start in the first period, the Orange came out strong offensively in the second period. Following the game, Smith credited SU’s better offensive play to “simplifying their game.”

Following a miscommunication between Vanessa Upson and Sydeney Pedersen in Syracuse’s defensive zone, Rhéa Hicks stole the puck. All of Mercyhurst’s defenders pushed up the ice during its attack, so when Hicks started pushing the puck up the ice, it caused a sense of panic for the Lakers’ defense.

Parallel from Hicks across the ice, Sami Gendron dashed toward Hicks trying to stop her from scoring. While Hicks was set up to send a shot off near the crease, Gendron bulldozed Hicks and slammed her into the ice. Although she prevented Hicks from getting a shot off, Gendron was sent to the penalty box.

The Orange did an excellent job of utilizing its power play working the puck around Mercyhurst’s defensive zone with simple passes, but its attack was initially stopped. However, after regaining control of the puck, Kambel Beacom dropped off a pass for Madison Primeau who fired a strong shot on goal. Ena Nystrom blocked the shot, but Sarah Thompson was right there to score an easy rebound goal.

Although SU had the shots on goal (13-10) and power-play opportunity (2-1) advantages in the second period, it still trailed 3-1 entering the third period.

Midway in the third period, Wegner was called for interference to give SU another power-play opportunity. After working the puck around Mercyhurst’s defensive zone, it appeared Syracuse scored, but the goal was called back for a player in the crease.

Despite the unlucky break, Syracuse was given a golden opportunity when Boucher was also sent to the penalty box giving it a 5-on-3 skater advantage for the 1:12. During its two-skater advantage, Syracuse set up three opportunities to score, but only managed one shot on goal that was saved.

Although it still had a 5-on-4 when Wegner returned to the ice, Syracuse only managed one shot on goal letting a huge opportunity to make it a one-score game slip away.

With under two minutes remaining and trailing by two goals, Syracuse pulled DeSmet from the goal in favor of another skater. Bombarding Mercyhurst’s defensive zone, Syracuse swiftly moved the puck around. With Thompson and Hicks surrounding Nystrom in the crease, White fired a shot from the perimeter, but it was blocked by Nystrom. Similar to Thompson’s second-period goal, Hicks was in the perfect position for a simple rebound goal and put Syracuse within a goal with 1:20 remaining.

Syracuse once again had to pull DeSmet from the net with 57 seconds remaining. Five seconds after DeSmet left the ice, Perreault scored an empty-netter, crushing any hopes of Syracuse scoring an equalizing goal.

“Coming back (from) three goals against a team like that is tough,” Smith said. I thought we did a really good job of fighting back and never quitting. We put ourselves in a good position there at the end to give ourselves a chance, but I think there’s just a lack of focus coming into the game.”