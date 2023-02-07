Syracuse goalie Will Mark named ACC Defensive Player of the Week

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

After a 13-save performance in Syracuse’s season-opening win over Vermont on Saturday, goalie Will Mark was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Defensive Player of the Week on Tuesday.

Making his first start for SU after three seasons at Long Island University, Mark helped the Orange hold off the Catamounts in a low-scoring affair. The game was tied at five at the end of the third quarter, but Vermont recorded just three shots on the goal in the fourth. Mark made a key save with 37 seconds left, helping Syracuse maintain its two-goal lead. He notched a .722 save percentage, and didn’t allow any goals in the second or fourth quarters.

UVM averaged over 13 goals per game last season, cruising through America East Conference play and into the NCAA Tournaments. Mark and SU’s defense, though, shut down the Catamounts’ attack Saturday.

Head coach Gary Gait said Mark’s performance was “outstanding” against Vermont. He said Syracuse’s defense did a good job getting pressure on the Catamounts’ shots and forcing their open looks to come from a longer distance. A few of UVM’s shots that did go in, Gait said, came on shots where Mark was screened and unable to see the ball until it came out from behind a defender.

“I’m just happy with the shots they were giving up, and I made some saves,” Mark said postgame. “At the end of the day, we got a win.”

Duke attack Brennan O’Neill, who the Orange will face twice later this season, earned ACC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

Mark’s next test will be on Friday night against UAlbany, and the Orange will also host Holy Cross two days later.