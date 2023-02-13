Syracuse’s Judah Mintz wins ACC Rookie of the Week for 4th time

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Judah Mintz earned co-Atlantic Coast Conference Rookie of the Week honors, sharing the award with Boston College guard Chas Kelley III, the league announced Monday.

Mintz notched 16 points — 14 of which came in the second half — and six assists in Syracuse’s nine-point win over Florida State last Wednesday. The Orange trailed by five in the second half, but went on a 15-2 run with Mintz scoring 10 points in that span. The freshman finished 6-for-12 from the field and hit four of his five free throw attempts in SU’s second-straight win.

It’s the fourth time Mintz has been chosen for the ACC’s Rookie of the Week award, also doing so on December 12, December 19 and January 2. Duke forward Kyle Filipowski has earned it seven times this season, leading all players.

Kelley averaged 12 points and 2.5 assists in Boston College’s two games last week against Virginia Tech and NC State. Kelley was held to a combined five points and three assists in the Eagles’ two games against Syracuse earlier this season.

Wake Forest guard Tyree Appleby earned ACC Player of the Week honors for the first time this season. Appleby averaged over 25 points, five assists and eight rebounds in the Demon Deacons’ wins over North Carolina and Georgia Tech last week.

Mintz and the Orange, fresh off a six-day layoff, return to action on Tuesday when they host No. 23 NC State.