Jesse Edwards’ 18 points, 16 rebounds lift Syracuse to win over No. 23 NC State

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Jesse Edwards barely shoots 3-pointers on his own. In 5-on-5 during practice, he’ll never take a deep shot.

Edwards gave the ball up to Chris Bell with nine minutes left for this very reason. But Bell flipped it back to Edwards, who realized there were two seconds left on the shot clock. Bell yelled at Edwards to shoot, along with the rest of the JMA Wireless Dome.

Edwards tried to tune the noise out, said a prayer and let go of the ball. Money.

“Obviously if Jesse makes a three, we should find a way to win,” head coach Jim Boeheim said.

Syracuse (16-10, 9-6 Atlantic Coast) did, defeating No. 23 NC State 75-72. It was the Orange’s first win over a ranked opponent since Jan. 23, 2021, when it defeated then-No. 16 Virginia Tech 78-60. Edwards finished with 18 points and 16 rebounds, racking up two blocks and two steals as well.

“It’s been tough losing these close ones, to get one that’s close against a good team is an extra boost,” Edwards said.

Boeheim has harped on Edwards’ inability at times this season against some of the bigger centers in the ACC. On Tuesday night, Edwards had a height advantage, but his biggest issue was width against 6-foot-9, 275-pound D.J. Burns Jr., who Judah Mintz referred to as “Big Burns” postgame.

Boeheim compared Burns to former Memphis Grizzlies’ player Zach Randolph, especially because of his strength and ability to score at will from the mid post. He did exactly that for NC State’s first points of the night, driving into the lane and hitting a lefty hook shot over Edwards outstretched hand. Before the Under-8 timeout, he did the same thing, getting Edwards to momentarily leave his spot in the zone so he would have enough space to hook the ball in.

“Burns is tough. He makes a little push shot, he’s really good,” Boeheim said.

Still, Edwards was essential on the boards on defense, finishing with 12 defensive rebounds as Syracuse’s forwards continued to struggle to help him on the glass early in the game. But he couldn’t do anything at all on the other end of the floor, either heaving up shots way too strong or missing easy finishes down low against Burns. His only points in the first half came from the free throw line, where he went 5-for-6.

“I definitely already missed a bunch of shots I should have made,” Edwards said.

But since scoring a career-high 27 points against Boston College, Edwards said he’s continued to grow confident in his one-on-one game. He knew Boeheim was going to leave him alone against Burns for most of the game. He knew that if he kept attacking Burns in the second half, the shots which clanked off the back of the rim or rolled out of the basket would start to fall in.

Seven minutes into the final period, Edwards scored his first field goal of the game. He worked his way into the middle of the lane while Burns kept his right arm pressed against his back. Edwards faked to his left and spun right, grazing Burns’ right arm as he went up for the layup. It fell through the net off the glass and a whistle blew as well.

“I kept going at him. I knew I should make more, and at the end, it went in,” Edwards said.

The foul was Burns’ fourth, forcing him to sit on the bench for most of the game. Edwards had more free range to make a difference inside against Ebenezer Dowuona. He dunked after a timely pass from Mintz with just under four minutes left, winning a scramble for the ball a minute later. He picked the ball up from the floor and repaid Mintz for the earlier dime. Mintz tied the game at 70-70 with his only 3-pointer.

“I knew I was wide open but obviously it was a scramble. (Edwards) did a good job,” Mintz said.

Edwards got the ball on the left block against Dowuona, backing him down until he was right in front of the basket. Edwards leaped and held onto the ball as Dowuona grabbed it and dunked before finishing the 3-point play at the line. Burns came back in, and Edwards committed a foul on the other end, though Burns missed his chance at the three-point play.

Edwards said he’s been improving on making a mental checklist when playing defense: stay upright, don’t fall for fakes and don’t initiate contact. For the past few games, the change has worked – the foul against Burns was only his third of the night, allowing him to finish one of the most crucial games of the year. He even drew a foul on the next possession, falling to the floor after Burns marched his way back to right under the basket.

“We knew it was going to be a matchup to watch, but I think Jesse handled his own today,” Mintz said.

And, of course, his first 3-point attempt fell in. Edwards said the celebration — two hands upright, pure disbelief — could’ve been better. There’s always next time.