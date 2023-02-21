Meaghan Tyrrell, Delaney Sweitzer receive weekly honors

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse attack Meaghan Tyrrell and goalie Delaney Sweitzer received Player of the Week honors on Tuesday. Tyrrell earned Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association Offensive Player of the Week and Atlantic Coast Conference Offensive Player of the Week honors, while Sweitzer is the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Defensive Player of the Week. Tyrrell has now earned Offensive Player of the Week two weeks in a row.

This comes after the two had career performances in the Orange’s 20-11 beat down of Maryland on Friday at the Dome. Tyrrell posted 11 points against the Terrapins, which is the most she’s had in a single game. She got off to a hot start that afternoon, contributing to five out of the first six Syracuse goals. She ended up finding the back of the net for six of Syracuse’s 20 goals that afternoon.

This performance propelled the Orange its second consecutive top-five win to open the season. Against Maryland, three quarters of the shots she got off she scored on.

Sweitzer made a career-high 13 saves against Maryland, conceding just 11 goals. This punched out to a .542 save percentage. She also was put in difficult positions that day, facing 13 free-position shots and stopping six of them. Additionally, Sweitzer also scooped up three ground balls for Syracuse. The senior put up a wall in net that allowed the Orange to get their second straight win against Maryland after losing the first twenty of the all-time series.

Syracuse added to its win streak on Monday with a sound 17-10 defeat of Binghamton. The team will try to stay undefeated this weekend as it travels to Pittsburgh for the first taste of ACC play.