After getting swept by Mercyhurst in the College Hockey America semifinals, Mae Batherson, Maya D’Arcy and Rhéa Hicks have each won individual CHA awards.

Batherson, a senior, was named to the 2023 All-CHA First Team. Throughout the season, Batherson starred in distributing the puck, with her 16 assists ranking 10th in the CHA and second for the Orange. In addition to her assists, Batherson scored five goals, earning 21 points which ranked third among the Orange. On the backline, Batherson exhibited her strength by blocking 36 shots – the second most for SU. This marks Batherson’s second career All-CHA honor, as she was previously named to the 2019-20 CHA All-Rookie Team.

Hicks was named to the All-CHA Rookie Team for her strong offensive play in her first collegiate season. Hicks emerged as one of Syracuse’s top offensive players this season. She provided 13 assists, ranking third on the team, and scored six goals, bringing her season points total to 19 – the fifth highest among the Orange players.

D’Arcy was also named to the All-CHA Rookie Team, excelling on the backline. She emerged as one of Syracuse’s top defenders, blocking 31 shots – the third highest among Syracuse players. In addition to her defensive prowess, D’Arcy made valuable contributions offensively, earning seven points – the third most among Syracuse defenders.