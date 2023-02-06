Looking to start February right? Try out these 4 events to take your mind off stress

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour 2023

Catch the Syracuse stop of the Banff Center Mountain Film and Book Festival this Wednesday. The tour will make roughly 550 stops across 40 countries as it recognizes outstanding outdoor storytelling and filmmaking from around the world. The event will be held at North Syracuse Junior High School at 7 p.m., and tickets are $20.

Author Talk on ChatGPT

Listen to student entrepreneur and published author Justin Gluska share his experience with ChatGPT. Gluska wrote about creative techniques and examples needed to access ChatGPT’s full potential in his book “The ChatGBT Promptbook.” He focuses on optimizing productivity in disciplines ranging from teachers to software engineers. The event is open to all students and will be held in Bird Library on Wednesday from 12 to 1:30 p.m.

Trap N Paint

Express your creativity at Orange After Dark’s Trap N Paint night. The event will be hosted by Jaleel Campbell, an illustrator and dollmaker from New York State. Campbell’s mission is to create art without boundaries and build community in doing so, according to his site. The event will take place on Thursday from 9 to 11 p.m. A valid Syracuse University I.D is required to attend.

Find Your Valentine Bar Crawl

Haven’t found your special someone? Try your luck at the Find Your Valentine Bar Crawl on Feb. 11. Start the evening at the Gilded Club in Armory Square, and then begin the crawl to Clinton Street Pub, Penny Pub, Limerick Pub and Three Lives for Valentine’s Day themed drinks, lively music and a chance to find love, or at least a chance to win the $250 raffle. Registration will be open from 4 to 8 p.m. on the night of the event at the Gilded Club. You must be over 21 to attend, and tickets start at $15.