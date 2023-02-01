Latest ArtRage gallery depicts ‘visual journal’ of Ukrainian culture

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

In Ukrainian, “kryvo” means curved and “rivnya” means straight. The words come together to both express complexity and define a rural village — Kryvorivnya. Photographer Lida Suchy captures this complexity every time she returns to the town.

“In my childhood, (Kryvorivnya) had been described to me in great detail by my parents, both refugees, who were forced to leave their homes in Ukraine,” Suchy said.

This past Saturday marked the opening of ArtRage Gallery’s latest exhibition, “Portrait of a Village, Ukraine — Photographs by Lida Suchy.” She dedicated this new exhibition to all those who are fighting for and supporting the pursuit of freedom in Ukraine.

Suchy’s family sought refuge from Ukraine, and she herself was born and raised in America. A Syracuse University alumna, Suchy has been photographing the village of Kryvorinya for nearly 30 years, beginning around the time of the Soviet Union’s dissolution.

Suchy found further connection with her Ukrainian roots in Kryvorivnya. Throughout her visits to the town, she reflected on the differences between the country where she was raised and the place that feels like home, she said.

“In Kryvorivnya, the clothing I wear and the photographic gear I use define me as a stranger,” Suchy said. “Yet, surprisingly for the people in the village, I speak the same language — even with the distinct accent of the region.”

All of the photographs Suchy has taken have been compiled into a single composite portrait featuring the villagers of Kryvorivnya. Although the emotions depicted by the subjects aren’t exhilarating, there’s a dynamic aspect to their simplicity, she said.

Suchy said her work serves as a “visual journal.” She believes in the idea that each portrait session has an opportunity to become a meeting point between the people in front of the camera and the photographer.

Suchy speaks to visitors of her new ArtRage exhibit. Casssandra Roshu | Assistant Photo Editor

When shooting, Suchy often uses an 8-by-10-inch view camera, she said. She described the process as stiff, due to the patience required of the subject and the photographer.

Kimberley McCoy, the community engagement organizer at ArtRage, was excited that Suchy’s story and experiences in Kryvorivnya would be exhibited in the gallery.

“All the exhibitions we do have social justice or environmental themes — so for us, this exhibition is celebrating Ukrainian culture,” McCoy said.

In previous exhibits, ArtRage has hosted works from earth justice activists to a queer transgender migrant as they attempt to provide a space for progressive creatives, according to its website. The gallery aims to exhibit work that viewers can relate to.

“What I see ArtRage is — besides a gallery — is an anchor for the progressive community in Syracuse,” said Mary Kuhn, president of ArtRage’s Community Outreach & Resources for the Arts board.

Today Kryvorivnya remains a place that encourages cultural persistence and provides sanctuary for those seeking refuge from the Russian war on Ukraine, Suchy said.

A portfolio of Suchy’s photographs is on display at the Hrushevsky Museum in Kryvorivnya. The exhibition stands as a time capsule, not only for the people of Kryvorivnya, but also Suchy’s story as an artist — through her photography, she forged a connection with her family’s hometown.

“When I first came here, the environment was distinct from the one I am used to in the United States, but the place did not feel unfamiliar to me,” Suchy said.