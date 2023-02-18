Johnny Richiusa goes 7-of-31 on faceoffs, hinders offense in 15-12 loss

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Johnny Richiusa readied himself for another faceoff. Owen Murphy had just scored a goal for Maryland, breaking a 3-3 tie early in the second quarter following a frustratingly slow start for the Orange. Through about 20 minutes, Syracuse had played sloppy — especially at the faceoff — and were fortunate to even be within a goal of the defending national champions. But Richiusa was facing Maryland’s Luke Wierman, a faceoff man who’d lost just 11 draw controls through the first two games of the season.

Richiusa crouched down again and hugged his stick around the ball opposite Wierman. The Orange didn’t have momentum, nor were they on a run that would give them a lead, but a successful faceoff turned goal would have tied the game again at four apiece. Instead, Wierman won the ensuing faceoff, easily scooping the ball into his stick before darting down the field toward Syracuse’s goal on the ride. He passed off to Kyle Long, who quickly settled in at the X, then sped around Carter Rice and whipped a shot behind him that flew past Will Mark.

Richusa laid at midfield on his back, then slowly got up before jogging off to the sideline with his head slumped over. He missed another opportunity to kickstart Syracuse’s offense. Maryland was up 5-3, and with another goal minutes later would complete a three-goal burst that helped it enter halftime with a comfortable lead.

Syracuse has had faceoff struggles in the past, most recently with Jakop Phaup, who was lost at times throughout his tenure with the Orange. Richiusa, a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference All-Rookie selection last year, transferred to Syracuse in hopes of bringing stability to the position. After two games, he was solid, even dubbed as why the Orange were able to have successful offensive quarters by Gait. But Saturday proved to be a career-worst day for the sophomore, who won just 7-of-31 faceoffs, hindering an SU offense that garnered just 21 shots on goal.

Last year, Richiusa began his first season with Canisius as one of the top faceoff specialists coming out of New York state. He had just finished up a senior year winning 195 faceoffs and grabbing 134 ground balls. Richiusa also ended his prep lacrosse career with 419 faceoff wins and 233 ground balls. Last season against Siena, Richiusa went 17-for-20 from the faceoff X in a game Canisius won. Winning the job over two incoming freshmen at Syracuse, Richiusa was tasked with the responsibility of galvanizing a young but dynamic Syracuse offense looking to recover from a historically bad 4-10 season.

Richiusa proved to be a successful man at the faceoff X in Syracuse’s opening game against Vermont, winning 7-of-16 faceoffs. He was a game-changer against UAlbany, winning 17-of-29 faceoffs and catalyzing the Orange’s 20-goal barrage of the Great Danes. After the Orange scored seven goals in the third quarter against UAlbany, head coach Gary Gait simply said it was because “Johnny (Richiusa) won every frickin’ faceoff.”

Richiusa was tired against Holy Cross, Gait said, as he crouched down for 21 faceoffs just two days after the Orange beat UAlbany. It was an excusable performance, but one that called for slight concern and the nod from Gait that it was going to be something to focus on throughout the week leading up to Syracuse’s game against Maryland. And, although he was rested, with a week and three games under his belt, Richiusa hardly ever gained a successful position on the Terrapins’ faceoff man. He was frequently beat by a much quicker Wierman, Richusa’s stick pinned against the ground with hardly any hope of getting the ball.

Richiusa committed a faceoff violation on the second attempt of the game, ending Saturday with three total turnovers and just three ground balls gathered. At the beginning of the fourth quarter, the Orange were down by just three goals. Their hope of improving to 4-0 and upsetting Maryland in College Park was dwindling, but a quick run could place them right back in position to squeeze out a win. Then, Richiusa was called for a penalty on the faceoff following Joey Spallina’s electric, no-look, behind-the-back goal to bring Syracuse within two goals. Maryland was once again on a man-up opportunity, one of seven times it did against the Orange.

The Terrapins quickly capitalized, and nine seconds into the man-up chance, Long grabbed a pass from Jack Koras and found the back of the net after crashing toward the crease. Syracuse needed to pour shots on Maryland’s backup goalie Teddy Dolan in order to have a chance at beating the Terrapins. It couldn’t afford to allow UMD’s dynamic offense, one that, despite losing 297 points of production this year, still flaunts electrifying attacks.