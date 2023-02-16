Jon Scheyer, 35, is the youngest head coach in the Atlantic Coast Conference and is in his first year in charge of Duke. He is 43 years younger than Jim Boeheim, who Scheyer will coach against for the first time on Saturday in the JMA Wireless Dome.

But everyone still knows Scheyer's name, just as they did when he starred at Duke from 2006-10 and just as his hometown did when he won the state championship. Those close to Scheyer say he's always had the makings of a coach, with his competitive yet calm nature driving him to success