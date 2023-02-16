Chris Bell
Chris Bell discovered his shooting ability in the front yard of his childhood home in Concord, California. He would sit outside for hours, taking shot after shot, crafting his shot on his own until he started working with basketball trainer William Lee.
Over his freshman season at Syracuse, he's become a better rebounder and defender throughout the season. Starting all 26 games, Bell averages 6.8 points and 20.1 minutes per game entering Saturday's contest with Duke.
Jon Scheyer, 35, is the youngest head coach in the Atlantic Coast Conference and is in his first year in charge of Duke. He is 43 years younger than Jim Boeheim, who Scheyer will coach against for the first time on Saturday in the JMA Wireless Dome.
But everyone still knows Scheyer's name, just as they did when he starred at Duke from 2006-10 and just as his hometown did when he won the state championship. Those close to Scheyer say he's always had the makings of a coach, with his competitive yet calm nature driving him to success
Dereck Lively wasn't always the athletic force that he is now. The 7-foot-1 center came a long way from his days as an uncoordinated, lanky, 6-foot-5 eighth grader who couldn't dunk, said James Johns, former Team Final 17U Coach.
Lively sat on the end of the bench to start his AAU career. Five years later, he was the No. 1 player in the country, per ESPN and a Duke signee, his clutch 3-pointer signifying his growth. The center averages 4.6 points and 4.9 rebounds for the Blue Devils.
Opponent Preview: Everything to know about 18-8 DukeBy Anthony Alandt
Syracuse upset No. 23 NC State on Tuesday night, its first win over a ranked opponent in nearly two years. But now, the Orange welcome Duke, one of their biggest opponents year in and year out since joining the conference.
This game will be the first without Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski, and the first time since February 2021 that both Duke and the Orange enter the game unranked. Syracuse is doing its patented late-season run in order to earn an NCAA Tournament spot. Here's what to know about the Blue Devils.
Beat writers split on whether Syracuse can defeat Duke for 1st time since 2019By Daily Orange Sports Staff
Syracuse is now enjoying a three-game winning streak after dropping three games. The upset win over No. 23 NC State, led by 18 points and 16 rebounds from Jesse Edwards, marks the peak of SU's season up to this point.
The Blue Devils are in the midst of a down year under first-year head coach Jon Scheyer, with six Atlantic Coast Conference losses, despite an 18-8 record and currently being on the bubble of the NCAA Tournament. Here's what our beat writers think will happen on Saturday.
