GSO president resigns days after disclosing filed articles of impeachment

Graduate Student Organization President Yousr Dhaouadi has resigned after having articles of impeachment filed against her earlier this month, according to an email Dhaouadi sent to GSO on Saturday evening.

Dhaouadi first disclosed the effort to impeach her in a Monday email to GSO, where she attached the articles filed on Feb. 8 by at least ten GSO senators. The senators, whose names were redacted from the document, cited a loss of confidence in Dhaouadi’s “willingness and ability” to advocate on behalf of graduate students.

The articles of impeachment include an offer of 48 hours to resign following their receipt before the senate would proceed with an impeachment. In her Monday email, Dhouadi claimed to have written a resignation letter, but said she chose not to send it.

GSO Senate scheduled a special meeting to form an impeachment committee to take place on Friday, which would have preceded a period of up to two weeks of investigation and a resulting recommendation from the committee to be heard by the senate in March.

Dhaouadi has served two terms as GSO president, and was set to finish her second term on May 31. Two terms is the maximum to serve on the Executive Board — which includes president, vice presidents of both internal and external affairs, comptroller, as well as the recording, financial, and communications secretaries — according to the GSO Constitution.

The office of vice president of internal affairs, currently occupied by Daniel J. Kimmel, possesses “all powers and privileges therein during absence, infirmity, or incapacity of the President,” according to GSOC. Dhaouadi’s resignation is effective Saturday.

GSO has not yet released a statement on Dhaouadi’s resignation or its plans going forward.

This post will be updated with additional reporting.