GSO president faces articles of impeachment, given 48 hours to step down

A group of 10 Syracuse University Graduate Student Organization senators have presented GSO President Yousr Dhaouadi with articles of impeachment, Dhaouadi announced in a Monday email to GSO. Dhaouadi, who has served as GSO president for five years while pursuing her Ph.D. at SU, in her letter called the impeachment an “organized coup d’etat.”

Dhaouadi attached the articles of impeachment to the email, in which the 10 senators alleged she was acting in an “undemocratic” way by restricting debate. Dhouadi maintains she did the opposite, writing in the email that she had tried to initiate a discussion of students’ concerns with unionization, which were previously covered in a set of FAQs.

Dhaouadi wrote that the members called for her impeachment last week, but had been threatening the action since late January. Dhaouadi alleged the members, whose names were not shared, said they would impeach her if she circulated a set of FAQs about the Syracuse Graduate Employees United group’s unionization effort on campus.

The articles of impeachment, delivered last week, included an allowance for Dhaouadi to step down within 48 hours of their receipt before the impeachment proceeding would continue, she wrote.

Dhouadi stated in her email that when she brought up students’ unionization-related concerns from the FAQs at GSO’s Feb. 1 meeting, she was “heckled,” and senators voted to delete her address of the FAQs from the meeting’s record.

“I did not want to disrupt the operations of the GSO, so I wrote a resignation letter on my computer, but I could not send it. I knew it was wrong to give in to them gaslighting me,” Dhaouadi wrote in the email.

Dhaouadi alleged the 10 GSO senators looking to impeach her deleted concerns she raised in Resolution 23.06, which established GSO’s support for the acknowledgement of SGEU. She said the resolution ordered her to advocate for the unionization effort while bypassing the issues she brought up in the meeting.

Despite her work to address the student body’s questions and advocate for debate, Dhouadi said, the senators voted to delete the corresponding section from the resolution— a decision she referred to in the email as an act of censorship.

While Dhaouadi said she was trying to represent the student body as a whole, she pointed out that the 10 senators who impeached her represent just 1o of the more than 200 graduate student programs at SU. Dhaouadi attached the articles of impeachment to the email, which included the accusations she described.

“Concerns raised about unionization remain unaddressed,” Dhaouadi wrote in the email. “Honest advocacy means addressing concerns and drawing attention to all potential consequences in order to make an informed decision.”

In response to the impeaching members’ claim that she is no longer fit to serve as representative of the graduate student body, Dhaouadi pointed to successful initiatives she oversaw during her time as president, including summer funding increases and SU’s establishment of an eight-week child leave policy. Related concerns regarding low pay and parental accommodations are among SGEU’s grievances.

“The concrete benefits achieved through the platform of GSO scare advocates of the union in the Senate,” Dhaouadi wrote. “That is why they have taken such drastic measures to impeach me 2 months before the end of my tenure.”

GSO will hold a meeting to discuss forming an impeachment committee on Friday at 5:30 p.m.