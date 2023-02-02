Gov. Kathy Hochul presents New York state’s Executive Budget for Fiscal Year 2024

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

Gov. Kathy Hochul proposed a $337 million plan to reduce gun violence on Wednesday as part of her New York state Executive Budget plan for Fiscal Year 2024.

The proposal would allocate money to crime analysis centers, data sharing for local partners, youth resources and efforts to stop the flow of illegal guns into the state. The full budget would represent a 2.4% increase from 2023’s FY budget.

Hochul also said she hopes to revitalize the criminal justice system by raising court-appointed attorneys’ salaries and delegating funds to the state district attorney and state police.

The budget also proposes increased investments in health care and education, as well as addresses housing, public transportation, bail laws and safety. The plan will not increase state residents’ income taxes.

“Our $227 billion budget will include unprecedented investments in areas that will make a positive impact in people’s lives that’ll make the New York dream real,” Hochul said in her presentation.

Hochul also discussed revising the state’s new bail laws. Hochul has faced controversy from both Republican and Democratic legislative leaders and bail reform advocates for her positions. She said she looks to engage in thoughtful conversation regarding factors that determine bail for serious and low-level offenses.

The budget includes a $1 billion multi-year plan to fix the state’s mental health care by augmenting treatment services and resources and improving facilities. Hochul said these efforts will also address drug addiction and the fentanyl crisis.

The New York Housing Compact, a plan to create 800,000 homes over the next decade, received an allocation of $25 billion in the proposal. Hochul stated her objective was to ensure that residents can realistically achieve the “New York dream” by making the state an affordable place to work, live and raise families.

The budget will invest a record-breaking $34.5 billion in public school aid, the largest increase in the state’s history. The state will continue investments in child care to ensure affordability for working parents and guardians, she said.

Hochul’s $5.5 billion climate plan investment in the budget would promote energy affordability, reduce emissions and invest in clean air and water. $500 million will be devoted to clean water infrastructure funding and $400 million will go to the Environmental Protection Fund. Hochul also included a proposal to implement the Waste Reduction and Recycling Infrastructure Act, which “transfers the onus of recycling to the producer — not the taxpayers,” according to 2023’s State of the State report.

“Yes, we have the nation’s most ambitious plan. We’re proud of it, but I am never one to rest in our laurels, not now, not ever,” Hochul said. “We’ll continue to ensure a cleaner, healthier environment for future generations.”

Hochul emphasized the importance of quality, affordable and accessible health care. After making state history with the largest investment in the U.S. last year, the budget will invest $500 million to support the state’s healthcare objectives, according to the proposal. Hochul said money will go towards preparing for future public health emergencies and toward supporting underserved communities in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hochul also commended the legislature for passing an amendment to the state constitution for abortion rights, which she said will be on the ballot in 2024. Hochul and legislative leaders have referred to this bill as a “direct rebuke” to the Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade.

“I will never ever waver in my belief that that is a basic fundamental right,” Hochul said.

The budget would also allot $1.3 billion to economic development investments. This includes adjusting New York’s minimum wage to match the rising cost of living, providing fully paid parental leave to employees and establishing grant funding and tax credits for the Regional Economic Development Councils.

Hochul celebrated the state’s success in attracting companies at the forefront of the manufacturing industry, including Micron, which announced its plan in October to build a 1,400-acre semiconductor fabrication facility in Clay, just north of Syracuse, projected to create nearly 50,000 jobs.

The proposal will now undergo negotiations to create a finalized 2024 Executive Budget by March 31, the end of New York’s fiscal year. After the proposal is adopted, Hochul is responsible to implement the budget over the next fiscal year, with oversight from the legislature.

“This is a pivotal moment for our state. We can’t just sit on the sidelines and wish things were different,” Hochul said. “If we want to make real progress for our people, we can.”