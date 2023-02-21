Gov. Kathy Hochul extends pandemic SNAP assistance, adds $234 million in funds

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

New York state residents can receive additional food assistance through the end of the month from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program after an extension added a total of $234 million in SNAP funds, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced last week.

Congress temporarily increased benefits for SNAP — a federal program that provides food-purchasing assistance for people with low incomes — in March 2020 with the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

New York state’s COVID-19 emergency declaration allowed the state’s Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance to issue emergency benefits in April 2020 until the declaration’s expiration in June 2021.

In line with the budget’s provisions, all SNAP-participating households will see a decrease in monthly benefits when the February extension ends at the beginning of March, according to Hunger Solutions New York. More than 2.8 million New Yorkers use the program.

Stephanie Zaso | Digital Design Director

In Syracuse, 31% of residents use SNAP benefits, according to a 2017 Onondaga County government report on the city’s food environment. Nationally, 12% of people use SNAP, according to the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities.

Several neighborhoods in the city of Syracuse, including the Syracuse University campus, are considered food deserts, or areas where more than a third of residents live more than half a mile away from a grocery store, according to Onondaga County’s report.

“These temporary additional food benefits have helped hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers avoid food insecurity at a time when so many are struggling with household budgets that have been stretched thin,” Hochul said in the release.

Hochul’s investment will allow all households participating in the SNAP program to receive a supplemental allotment of at least $95 this month. Previously, Hochul also provided supplemental allotments for SNAP food assistance in October 2021 with $230 million and December 2022 with $234 million.

Data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service shows that nationwide the program had approximately 43 million participants in November 2022, a 2.2% increase from participation in November 2021.

The supplemental payments will be delivered to the receiver’s Electronic Benefit Transfer accounts, which can be used at various participating EBT locations, including retail stores and farmers’ markets.

On Feb. 15, Wegmans announced they will allow EBT Snap Payments for online orders through both their website and app.

“Through this initiative, we’re supporting our company mission of helping people live healthier, better lives through food,” Trish Kazacos, Wegmans corporate nutrition manager, said in the press release. “Accepting EBT SNAP for online orders helps to increase access to affordable, nutritious foods.”

Because of Hochul’s change for the February SNAP distributions, the additional emergency allotments will end in March, and families will receive their normal SNAP amounts.