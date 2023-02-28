Garrett Shrader to miss spring practice after procedure on right arm

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse starting quarterback Garrett Shrader will miss spring practice after undergoing a successful procedure on his right arm, the team announced Monday afternoon.

A source close to the program told syracuse.com that the procedure was on Shrader’s elbow. Shrader said before last season that he had dealt with a lingering elbow injury during the 2021 season, though it wasn’t a concern entering 2022. Shrader was shut down for throwing for a period of time last spring before beginning the recovery process in April. Shrader didn’t miss any practices last summer, and started 12 of the Orange’s 13 games last year. It’s unclear if that injury is connected to this procedure.

“I’m disappointed to miss the rest of the spring, but looking forward to rehabbing and getting ready for this upcoming season,” Shrader said in SU’s release.

Shrader got out to a strong start last season, ranking as one of the nation’s most efficient quarterbacks through the first half of the year, and helping Syracuse to a historic 6-0 start. The quarterback battled a right foot injury after the Clemson game, and missed both the second half of the Notre Dame loss and the entire Pitt game. He returned against Florida State, and notched two of his best performances of the season against Wake Forest and Minnesota, recording over 320 passing yards in each of the two losses.

Shrader’s absence from spring ball provides opportunities for Carlos Del Rio-Wilson, JaCobian Morgan and Justin Lamson — who impressed during last year’s spring game but missed all of 2022 with an injury, and is expected to return this spring.

Shrader missed last year’s SU spring game, too, after suffering a mild hamstring injury during a 60-yard run in a scrimmage a week prior. Other key players Sean Tucker, Matthew Bergeron and Chris Elmore also sat out the game as healthy scratches.

Syracuse will begin spring practice on March 21. The spring game is set for April 21 in the JMA Wireless Dome.