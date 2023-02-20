Top Stories
Stop looking at Black people to speak for all Black people
Black people are not a monolith or a token and one person from the community cannot and should not be looked at to think for or represent all Black people, yet we are constantly looked at to do so. Read more »
Syracuse defeats Miami 77-68 in final home game of the season
Dyaisha Fair and Georgia Woolley both notched 14 points while Alaina Rice scored 11 in Syracuse’s comfortable victory over Miami. Read more »
Gallery: SU-Duke matchup brings largest crowd of the season to the JMA Wireless Dome
Syracuse men's basketball hosted the Duke Blue Devils in the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday, February 18, 2023. The teams' rivalry brought a crowd of over 30,000 people to the arena to watch the game. Read more »