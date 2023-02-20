From Prokofiev to Mardi Gras, here are 6 events to keep you busy this week

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Being Rina Banerjee

Rina Banerjee, this year’s visiting artist and Jeannette K. Watson Distinguished Visiting Professor will be introducing herself and her work at a virtual event on Monday. Her exhibition is currently on display at the Syracuse University Art Museum, and it explores themes of ethnicity, race, migration and American diasporic histories. Banerjee will be joined by graduate students Ankush Arora and Natalie Reith.

An Evening Celebration of Mardi Gras

Celebrate Mardi Gras on Tuesday night with some live music. Setnor School of Music’s Orange Juice Jazz Octet will join forces with the Jazz/Funk Combo and students from this semester’s History of Jazz class to perform a concert. The event will go from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will also be livestreamed.

A Taste of Cultures

For each Thursday in February, Salt City Market will be welcoming a new Black chef each week to share a dish from their culture. This series is part of Salt City Market’s celebration for Black History Month. Each attendee will get a complimentary glass of wine and a sample from the chef’s dish. Tickets are $10 and the event goes from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Prokofiev’s ‘Cinderella’

The Syracuse City Ballet is retelling the classic story of “Cinderella” through ballet. The production will take place in the Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 25. Tickets are available on Ticketmaster.

Raymond Carver Reading Series: Brandon Hobson

The department of English will welcome Dr. Brandon Hobson as a part of its Raymond Carver Reading Series. Hobson is a 2022 Guggenheim Fellow and his novel “Where the Dead Sit Talking,” was a finalist for the National Book Award. Along with writing, Hobson is also a professor of creative writing at New Mexico State University and at the Institute of American Indian Arts and the editor-in-chief of Puerto del Sol, a literary magazine at the university. Come by Gifford Auditorium on Wednesday at 4 p.m. to hear Hobson read some of his work and answer questions from the audience.

Rhythmic Connections: Community Drumming

Tune into your musical side and take a break from studying at this hands-on event in Barnes. People of all experience are welcome to try out the instruments and make some friends in the process. The event is on Wednesday from 7:15 p.m. to 8:45 p.m and drums and percussion will be provided.