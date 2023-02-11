4 Syracuse players named to 2023 Tewaaraton Award watch list

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Four Syracuse players were named to the 2023 Tewaaraton Award Watchlist on Friday. The award is given to the most outstanding men’s and women’s collegiate lacrosse player each year. Attack Meaghan Tyrrell, a finalist for the award last year, appears on the list with Emma Tyrrell, Kate Mashewske and Emma Ward. These four players also received preseason All-American honors last month.

Meaghan is the only finalist from 2022 that’s playing again this season. She scored the sixth most goals in the nation with 78 and was seventh in points at 111. The attacker is one of three players in the nation who has recorded over 100 points the last two seasons. On Saturday against No. 4 Northwestern, she notched two goals and six assists for a team-high eight points.

Emma finished third on the team in points and assists in 2022 despite missing the last nine games of the season due to an ACL tear. The midfielder also reached career highs in draw controls and caused turnovers. Emma scored three goals against the Wildcats on Saturday.

Mashewske earned a place on the list after emerging as one of the best draw-control specialists in the country last season. In 2022, the midfielder ranked sixth in the nation in draw controls at 178. This performance was good for third in Syracuse history for most draw controls in a season.

Ward made the list after missing all of last year with an injury. In 2021, Ward had the second most points on the team and stepped up big in the NCAA Tournament. She put up 19 points through 4 NCAA tournament games, helping her team to a finals appearance. She notched two goals in her first game since 2021 on Saturday.

Syracuse is tied for second-most players on the list out of any NCAA team. Maryland has the most with five while North Carolina, Northwestern, Boston College and Syracuse all have four.