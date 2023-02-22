Syracuse names Lynn Farquhar as new field hockey head coach

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Lynn Farquhar has been named the new head coach of Syracuse’s field hockey program. She takes over after Ange Bradley retired at the end of the 2022 calendar year. In 2022, Farquhar served as an assistant athletic director and field hockey head coach at the George School in Pennsylvania.

“We are excited to welcome Lynn back to Syracuse,” Director of Athletics John Wildhack said in a press release. “She will continue to keep Syracuse Field Hockey among the elite programs in both the ACC and in the nation.”

Farquhar previously served as an assistant coach under Bradley at Syracuse from 2007-2010 and was the first assistant Bradley hired. In 2008, the Orange reached the Final Four while advancing to the Elite Eight in 2009 and 2010. After that, she had associate head coach stints at James Madison and Delaware before being in charge of St. Joseph’s program for eight seasons. She began her coaching career at Richmond, which won the 2005 and 2006 Atlantic 10 titles.

Under Farquhar, St. Joseph’s qualified for four NCAA Tournaments in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021. In each of those seasons, her squad won the A10 conference title and regular season title. Farquhar was named A10 Coach of the Year five times. She coached six All-Americans, more than 50 All-Conference selections and 22 All-Region Selections.

Farquhar played at Old Dominion and was a member of the Lady Monarchs’ 2000 NCAA Championship Team. Later in her collegiate career, she served as team captain and earned regional first-team honors.

“This field hockey program has a strong heartbeat — committed to honoring our past, choosing to be our best self, and leaving a legacy for those who follow will endure,” Farquhar said in the release. “Thank you to the women who have laid the groundwork. I am honored to be your coach, and you will get my very best.”