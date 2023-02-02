Kayla Treanor wrapped up her playing career after winning her third gold medal with the U.S national team. She left as a world champion with a program that she was introduced to as a rising senior in high school. Now, Treanor is solely concentrated on coaching Syracuse women's lacrosse in her second season in charge of a program where she played from 2013 to 2016.

Joey Spallina's arrival couldn't come at a more pivotal time for the Orange, who are coming off a 10-loss season. The nation's top recruit can help Syracuse return to its proper spot atop college lacrosse. Spallina says he's up for the task. But, his goal isn't a personal one: it's to win four straight national championships, when SU hasn't competed for one in 10 years.

Emma Ward spent the entire 2022 season on the sideline after suffering a turf toe injury, but now she's fully recovered and ready to ignite an SU attack that lost all-time leading goal-scorer Emily Hawryschuk. In 2021, Ward played in all 21 games, earning All-ACC Freshman honors and contributing heavily to the team's NCAA Championship run.

Jackson Birtwistle grew up on Eastern University's campus, playing several sports such as baseball, football and lacrosse. But, he eventually focused on only lacrosse, where he felt most “natural.” Birtwistle was vital to Syracuse's attack late last season, recording 13 points in its last four games. He said the constant training for multiple activities in a given year eventually paid off.

Kate Mashewske has become one of the top draw-control specialists in the country, ranked sixth nationally in draw controls last season and doubled her per-game average from the previous year. In 2022, Mashewske recorded 178 draw controls, averaging 8.48 draw controls per game to rank third all-time on the program's single-season record list. Mashewske has benefited from both Kayla Treanor and Hawryschuk's knowledge.

Will Mark earned back-to-back Northeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors and helped build Long Island as it navigated its first few years as a Division-I program. He blossomed into one of the conference's best goaltenders on a team full of D-2 talent Now, Mark has transferred to Syracuse for his graduate year to help fill a position that struggled heavily for the Orange last year.

Sierra Cockerille went down with a torn ACL just five games into the 2022 season against Northwestern. Eleven months later, she's fully recovered and fully practicing. The midfielder has her eyes set on All-American honors, but most importantly, a national championship. In her first year as a starter in 2021, she made All-Atlantic Coast Conference second team, started all 21 games and finished 3rd on the team in points.

When Syracuse lost to Notre Dame on May 1, 2022, it secured its 10th loss of the season and the worst season in the program's 107-year history. Several players transferred, including leading goal-scorer Tucker Dordevic. But the Orange welcomed Joey Spallina, the nation's best recruit and the next No. 22 — the same number worn by Gary Gait and Mike Powell. Gait finished his first season in charge of the men's program last season while women's head coach Kayla Treanor advanced to the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals in her first year at the helm of her alma mater. Recently retired from her playing career after winning gold for the United States at the 2022 World Championship, Treanor is now solely focused on coaching. Syracuse welcomes back Sierra Cockerille and Emma Ward, who are both coming back from season-ending injuries in 2022. Kate Mashewske also returns for her senior season after finishing sixth in the country in draw controls. On the men's side, Jackson Birtwistle ended last season on a high note, scoring a combined 11 goals in three games. And transfer goalie Will Mark looks to be the solution for last year's goalie struggles. The Daily Orange's 2023 Lacrosse Guide has everything you need to know as the programs begin a new season fully recharged.

