Dyaisha Fair named to All-ACC first team, defensive team

Syracuse guard Dyaisha Fair earned Atlantic Coast Conference First Team and All-Defensive Team honors on Tuesday. In her first season with the Orange — after transferring from Buffalo to follow head coach Felisha Legette-Jack to Syracuse — Fair is the only Syracuse player to be named to any All-ACC team.

In the regular season, Fair averaged 20 points per game, which ranks second in the conference and 20th nationally. She’s scored in double figures in all games this season, including 15 games above 20 points. She set a season-high 36 points — the most by any ACC player in a single game — against Virginia, tying a program record with eight 3-pointers. Last time out against Pittsburgh, Fair tallied seven 3-pointers in the regular-season finale. She also averages 4.2 assists per game and leads the conference with 71 total steals.

Earlier in the season, she was named as a top-10 finalist for the 2023 Nancy Lieberman Award, given to the nation’s top point guard. Furthermore, she was also named to the Dawn Staley Award Later Season Watch List, another award given to the top guard in collegiate basketball.

No. 9-seeded Syracuse will face No. 8 NC State in its first game of the ACC Tournament in Greensboro, North Carolina on Thursday. Fair scored 14 points in a 56-54 loss to the Wolfpack on New Year’s Day.