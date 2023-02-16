Cheyenne McEvans announces ACL tear, out for season

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Cheyenne McEvans announced today on social media that she will be sidelined for the rest of the season after she re-tore her ACL in Syracuse’s game against Boston College on Feb. 5.

McEvans started this season rehabbing from her first torn ACL which had her sidelined for the entirety of last year while she was a sophomore with Buffalo. She is one of four new transfers this season following head coach Felisha Legette-Jack from the Bulls.

McEvans missed the first four games of this season due to continued recovery, eventually playing against Long Island University for her Syracuse debut. In 16 minutes, McEvans produced six points, four assists and three rebounds against the Sharks.

In 17 games this season, McEvans averaged 2.8 points per game and 1.8 rebounds. Described as an “energy player” by both Legette-Jack and starting point guard Dyaisha Fair, the Orange will be without her in their final three games of the regular season and the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.