Central New York Regional Market offers fresh goods, no matter the season

Even in the harsh Syracuse winters, the Central New York Regional Market continues to offer fresh, local produce to the community. Vendors like Joe Willis are just happy to still sell their goods.

“In the winter, for probably the last 30 years, I’ve brought the truck inside, so I don’t have to worry about freezing things,” said Willis, who owns a poultry farm. “I don’t have to worry about the empties (empty egg cartons) blowing around the market.”

Every Saturday, the market hosts local vendors and farmers from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Once November hits, the markets close their sheds to keep the market warm as they get through the winter. Between snow, rain or even below zero temperatures, staff members are equipped to open up the markets all year for those willing to bundle up and brave the elements, said Amanda Vitale, executive director of the market.

The market operates around two winter seasons: one from November to December, centered around the holidays, and another lasting from January to April focused on providing vendors an outlet to sell their products and give the consistent customers a place to find fresh produce, Vitale said. But bad winter weather still makes sales fall, said Dale Haas, another vendor at the market.

Willis is the third generation of his family to sell at the market. Alongside other farmers, Willis said he wished more people of the Syracuse community were aware of the fact that the market is open year-round.

To attract business, the market broadcasts the produce that will be on sale later that day on News Channel 3 every Saturday morning, and creates monthly newsletters to highlight vendors and give recipe inspiration for seasonal foods, Vitale said.

“One new thing that we’ve done the past couple years is starting to highlight our vendors and provide our vendors opportunities to educate the community about what they do and how they do it,” Vitale said. “I think community education, especially when it comes to agriculture in farmers markets, is really important, because I think it’s just so important to know and understand where your food is coming from.”

Another goal of these advertisements is to show the community that fresh fruits and vegetables are still available despite the weather, Vitale said. Some farmers, like Haas, keep some of their produce in cellars to keep them fresh, while others use hydroponics so vegetables can grow in a greenhouse environment.

Amelia Walisuk, the owner of Amelia’s Avocado Salsa, sources her ingredients from local businesses that use some of these techniques. She, like Vitale, hopes that people will start to understand that you can eat clean produce during winter.

But some vendors, like Bob Turner, are less hopeful. Turner said the outreach isn’t helping grow the market’s crowds.

“[The market is] charging more and more (for vendor spots) and without any improvements in the market, which has been a shame,” Turner said. “But what can you do? At least it’s an outlet.”

The market operates on a budget of $2 million a year from their own revenue with no public funding, Vitale said. Other farmers markets a fourth of the size will work with the same budget, she said. As a result, the market’s three-person maintenance team struggles to keep its original 1930s infrastructure intact during the winter, she said.

“We have just a couple guys on staff and whenever it snows they’re here around the clock cleaning the facility,” Vitale said. “So, they have to get through the winter because it’s really busy for them.”

But Vitale said in an area like Syracuse, where food insecurity is very high and there are food deserts right near the market, the ability to go to a farmers market is fundamental. Customers are able to use their EBT and debit credit tokens at the market, and can use the national Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) that allows people living in poverty to have a monthly budget for nutritional food, Vitale said.

“The fact that we can [provide food] is just huge for the community because it provides food that’s not only affordable but affordable if you’re looking to use SNAP benefits, and it’s here and it’s available and it’s so close to these vast food deserts,” Vitale said.

The proximity to these food deserts gives vendors the opportunity to touch base with their customers and understand their perspective on the issue, Vitale said. With this, Walisuk said she is able to interact with her customers closely and think more about how to sell her products during the summer.

“The market is more than just the market to [farmers], it’s almost home,” Vitale said. “That’s why their customers are not just people that come and buy produce from them, it’s somebody that they’ve known and gotten to know.”