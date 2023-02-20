Center William Patterson announces commitment to Syracuse

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

William Patterson, a 7-foot-2 center from Bishop Walsh (New York) School, officially announced his commitment to Syracuse Monday afternoon via his Instagram. He told 247Sports in October that he had narrowed his decision down to Syracuse, Oklahoma State and TCU, stating that the Orange offered an option close to his home in Brooklyn. Patterson also said he liked how Syracuse’s bigs played aggressively and knew how to move the ball.

The big man is the first player the Orange have added to their 2023 recruiting class, despite receiving a verbal commitment from Elijah Moore. Head coach Jim Boeheim has signaled that after bringing in six freshmen prior to this season, next year’s crop of newcomers will likely be small. Recruited mainly by assistant coach Alan Griffin, Patterson told 247Sports that he was trying to find a system where he could extend his play past that of a traditional center.

“I’m trying to be more like a stretch because I can shoot from the mid range,” Patterson told the website in January. “Of course, I can still play in the paint though because I’m 7-foot-2 and athletic.”

Patterson attended Syracuse’s 77-55 loss to Duke on Saturday night along with his uncle and his AAU coach. He attended the Orange’s Elite Camp last year and was offered a scholarship after performing well against SU’s forwards and Jesse Edwards. If Edwards stays for another season, Patterson would be one of four centers on the roster, along with Mounir Hima and Peter Carey.