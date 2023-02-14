Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band to play at JMA Wireless Dome on Sept. 7

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

After 31 years, Bruce Springsteen will be returning to Syracuse University’s JMA Wireless Dome. The award-winning artist will be joined by the E Street band to perform on Sept. 7.

The announcement on Tuesday comes after the band announced it will be adding 18 stops to its current international tour. To buy tickets now, fans must go through Ticketmaster Verified Fan, which they can register for now until Feb. 19. Tickets will go on sale officially on Feb. 24 at 10 a.m.

The Boss’ performance in Syracuse will be his first in the area since performing at Vernon Downs in 2012. Springsteen will also be playing in Albany on March 14 at the MVP Arena and in Buffalo on March 23 at the KeyBank Center.

This tour is the first American tour for Springsteen and the E Street band since their 2017 River Tour. Each show will have a 28-song setlist, including classics like “Dancing in the Dark” and “Born to Run.”

This concert comes after a number of high-profile performances at the JMA Wireless Dome, including Elton John and Paul McCartney. The Dome has also already announced other popular performers that will be playing in Syracuse, including Red Hot Chili Peppers on April 14 and Motley Crue/Def Leppard on Aug. 5.