As women enter the workforce, there is a lack of accommodations for them to flourish

The World Economic Forum measures the Gender Gap Index by economic participation, educational attainment, access to healthcare and political empowerment. In 2021, the Forum ranked the United States 30th lowest in the world. One of the reasons for this still-existing gap between men and women in the workforce is the lack of spaces and support systems on college campuses to help women be successful in the professional world.

Women have continuously increased their participation in the labor force, but barriers still exist that make it more difficult for women to participate than men. Pew Research found 25% of women in majority-male workplaces say they have to constantly prove themselves to be respected by their coworkers, compared to the 13% of women who work in majority-female workplaces, who don’t.

Issues — such as workplace harassment, lack of gender diversity and unequal opportunities for promotions — discourage women from staying in the professional world. Workplaces were built for men — issues like protected maternity leave and pay equity are ignored as they do not affect male workers. Instead, the labor culture is built on the desired traits of leaders, like the ability to command a room, which are more encouraged in men. While it is extremely difficult to change the systems from the ground up, we must teach and empower collegiate women so they can feel prepared for their future careers in these environments.

It must be recognized that many women of color have been participating in the workforce for generations and are disproportionately affected. According to the Institute for Women’s Policy Research, Black women face the second highest rate of unemployment, behind Black men. This issue goes beyond empowerment, support and resources within collegiate years with systematic racism, but makes it even more imperative to provide organizations that tackle these issues specific to women of color.

Certain skills like negotiating a salary, asking for a promotion or even how to nail an interview are typically instilled in men more than women. For example, women are less likely to brag about their accomplishments, because they are more targeted by the cultural norms of modesty than men are. Women who talk about their achievements are seen as boastful, but when men do, they are seen as confident and accomplished.

However, the ability to talk about your accolades and virtues is an important part of ‘selling’ yourself during an interview. I was once told, “If you don’t believe in yourself, how will they believe in you?” If you do not speak highly of yourself when speaking to a future employer, they may not see what you can contribute to their company.

Confidence in your ability and your worth comes with practice, support and feeling as though you know what you are doing. If women aren’t provided this guidance during the years that are supposed to prepare them for the rest of their life, it is much harder to enter professional spaces. The lack of resources for women has been recognized by some as shown with various organizations that support collegiate women in navigating these issues.

The Women’s Network is a national professional organization that began at Syracuse University in 2017. It was founded by Jamie Vinick when she was a student, with the mission “to cultivate and celebrate women’s ambition through connecting our members to industry leaders, professional development resources, and career opportunities.”

“Networking skills allow women to be prepared to confidently, and ambitiously, pursue career advancement,” Vinick wrote in an article for Business and Tech. “While academic rigor and accomplishment will always be essential, learning outside the classroom is equally vital.”

The network is now nationwide, on almost 150 college campuses, including one in Canada. Collegiate women are being equipped with the skills and confidence needed to land internships and jobs, thanks to this organization. TWN offers opportunities for development and career connections through mocktail networking events, LinkedIn and resume workshops and hosting a wide variety of speakers.

“​​TWN has changed many women’s college experiences tremendously,” said Biying Wang, the SU President of The Women’s Network. “From meeting like-minded peers to connecting with industry practitioners from schools all across the nation, it gives you a leg up in your career-building journey.”

Networking skills are not taught in a classroom, but are more accessible for men who participate in traditional golf course-type settings. TWN bridges that gap, and gives collegiate women the chance to interact and network with other women in different professions.

Networking has changed over the years to include the digital space from emails to LinkedIn to Zoom, and it is important that these skills are taught to future generations of women. The Women’s Network is currently holding its largest event yet, a Zoom career fair where members provided contacts to professionals in a wide variety of industries to talk to all chapters. Speakers also provide advice and networking opportunities to aid women enter the workforce. There are mocktail events held regularly to prepare women professionally through networking and workshops to review resumes and LinkedIn profiles.

Navigating issues of societal norms and sex discrimination can be difficult to face alone, especially when you are in a new environment, so TWN also provides a community of women to help each other with advice, experience and support.

Solidarity and wisdom from other women can help empower you to advocate for yourself and increase your confidence in the professional world. These spaces at the collegiate level are vital, because they start these conversations before you start your career and prepare you for the next step.

Emilie (Lily) Newman is a sophomore Political Science and Magazine, News, and Digital Journalism major. Her column appears biweekly.


