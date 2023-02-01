After Syracuse’s 1st title, Ian McIntyre receives long-term contract extension

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse men’s soccer head coach Ian McIntyre has signed a long-term contract extension with the Orange, per a press release from SU Athletics. The 13th-year head coach brought Syracuse to its first-ever national championship title when it defeated Indiana 2-2 (7-6 PK) in December. The details of the contract were not shared.

In 2022, McIntyre earned Atlantic Coast Conference Coach of the Year honors and became the third ACC coach ever to lead a program to a national title, ACC Tournament title and an ACC regular-season title. The Orange, who had only amassed 18 combined wins from 2019-2021, were projected to finish fourth in the ACC’s Atlantic Division in the preseason poll and McIntyre said he predicted Clemson would win the league. McIntyre and his staff also earned United Soccer Coaches National Coaching Staff of the Year honors.

Besides 2022, McIntyre reached his first-ever College Cup when the program advanced to the semifinals in 2015 before falling to Clemson. That same year, Syracuse won its first-ever ACC title, too. And a year earlier, he earned ACC Coach of the Year honors for the first time when the Orange finished 16-4-1 after starting the season 12-1-0.

While at Syracuse, he has coached 19 MLS SuperDraft selections, most recently five players in the 2023 draft that included MAC Hermann trophy finalist Levonte Johnson. The five players in a single draft was a program record. He coached Tajon Buchanan and Kamal Miller, who both were the first program alumni to play in a FIFA World Cup when they played for Canada at the 2022 Tournament.

The England native is the second-winningest coach in program history and previously had stops at Hartwick and Oneonta State as a head coach while serving as an assistant at Fairfield, too. At SU, he has amassed a 123-86-40 record.