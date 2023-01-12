5 Syracuse players earn USA Lacrosse Preseason All-American honors

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

USA Lacrosse named five Syracuse players on their Preseason All-American teams. Meaghan Tyrrell received first-team honors, Kate Mashewske was named to the second team and Megan Carney, Emma Tyrrell and Emma Ward were honorable mentions. The Orange have the fourth-most preseason All-Americans, with North Carolina, Maryland, and Boston College ahead of them.

After a dominant 2022 campaign, attacker Meaghan Tyrrell announced last June that she’d stay a fifth year. The grad student led the Atlantic Coast Conference in points per game and had the second-most goals. She had 24 more points than anyone else on the team in 2022. Tyrrell earned second-team preseason honors last year.

This is Mashewske’s first time appearing on a USA Lacrosse Preseason All-American team. This comes after the senior had the sixth-most draw controls per game in the NCAA last season. The midfielder and draw specialist set a Syracuse record with 13 draw controls against Princeton in the 2022 NCAA tournament.

Carney was one of three honorable mentions for Syracuse. The senior captain has been a consistent starter on the attack since she joined SU in 2019. She was also third on the team in goals last year despite missing 5 games. She recorded a hat trick against Virginia Tech last year in the ACC tournament, eclipsing 200 career points as a member of the Orange.

Midfielder Emma Tyrrell was a key player for Syracuse before suffering a season-ending injury in April. The senior was fifth in the conference in assists per game last year and seventh in points. She was also third on the team in points and assists.

Ward didn’t play at all last year after sustaining a lower leg injury in the preseason. The junior burst onto the scene as a freshman and was named an honorable mention by USA Lacrosse ahead of the 2022 season. In 2021, she played in all 21 games and ranked second on the team in points and assists. Ward’s 30 assists in 2021 was good for 5th most in the conference.